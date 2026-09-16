Walmart Worker Shares Wild Stories From His Time on Job

A former Walmart employee is sharing stories on TikTok about some of the unexpected things he says happened at Walmart stores. User @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455, who goes by Kae, posted a video that has received 132,700 views and 362 comments.

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Kae said that since he is no longer bound by a contract with Walmart, he plans to talk about some of the wildest stories he heard from customers and employees at stores around the world.

“There was a customer who came through the checkout, asked me how old I was, right? I said that I was a minor, because at the time, I was a minor. And then he started to yap about the fact that he owned a strip club. And his exact words were, quote, ‘I’m trying to find girls to sell,’” he said.

While retelling stories from other employees, Kae also shared one of his own from his time working for the company.

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“This is my story. I had this team lead that I worked with in fashion, and she was horrible. And she was terrible, right? Well, I noticed her making these googly eyes at this one guy that worked in the back. He was an older man, which I was really confused because she was in her late 20s, early 30s, but I knew that she slept around. About two weeks goes by, and I’m thinking nothing of it, right? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. One of my coworkers comes up to me, and she tells me that she had slept with the old man,” he said.

According to Kae, his coworker told him that she had slept with the man to get money for rent.

Another story involved a man dressed as the Tooth Fairy who allegedly came into the store and bought more than $200 worth of toothpaste.

“We have this one guy coming to the store who is dressed as a tooth fairy, right? He had went straight to the self care aisle, where we have toothbrushes and toothpaste and stuff like that. He had one of those little Walmart baskets. Actually, I have one. I’ll show you. It was like this right here. He just filled it up with Colgate … He walks up to the self checkout and checks all of this shit out, and his total was like $210. And then he just proceeded to walk around and hand kids toothpaste,” Kae said.

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Users Can’t Believe the Stories From the Video

Some viewers were surprised by the stories Kae shared, including one detail involving a Walmart basket.

“Out of all of the stories, but caught me off guard was the Walmart basket was not expecting you to just pull that up,” one user wrote.

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“Im watching this while in walmart😭😭,” another user said.

Other viewers shared their own unusual Walmart experiences.

“My bf is a cashier and i’m an OPD associate and one day he had a family come through his line and the baby threw up all over the floor and the mother completely ignored it and STEPPED IN IT AND SMEARED IT EVERYWHERE and just walked away,” one user recalled.

The stories in Kae’s video came from different Walmart employees and customers, according to his account. Viewers also used the comments to share their own experiences from working or shopping at Walmart.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Kae’s account of the stories he shared and the experiences described by commenters on his video.