Woman Asks Co-Worker About His Type: “Women That Like Me”

TikTok creator @mckenzie5821 posted a video that received close to 560,000 views and 6,098 comments. The video detailed a question she asked a co-worker about the type of woman he prefers. His response left her questioning whether many men have similar standards when it comes to dating.

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McKenzie began the video by describing an encounter she had with her 30-year-old co-worker. She said that while at work one day, she asked him what his type of woman was. She was surprised by the simplicity of his response: “I’m into women that are into me.”

McKenzie was surprised by his answer and wondered if other men thought the same way. She then said his response gave her a new perspective on what some men may look for in women. Because her co-worker said he was interested in women who were interested in him, McKenzie interpreted his answer as meaning he did not have many specific preferences.

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She Says Men's Standards Are Low, But Many Think It's Logical in Modern Dating

Many reactions to the video corrected her for assuming that her co-worker's response meant his standards were low. On the contrary, they considered his standards high. One commenter wrote, "That’s not low standards,,, that’s high standards. He values women that value him."

Another commenter echoed this sentiment and wrote, "those are pretty high standards. a lot of men are in relationships with women who despise them."

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Another commenter said that, unlike many women who obsess over non-negotiable traits a man needs to have, a woman who is genuinely attracted to a man is enough. He wrote, "Your missing the point it’s not about low standards, he’s saying he doesn’t have a type, if a girl is into him and he thinks she’s attractive then that enough the rest is just details and no other preference."

However, some commenters appeared to agree with McKenzie that the response suggested relatively low standards. One person shared an example from their own life, writing, “My cousin the other day really said ‘I don’t care as long as she cooks and cleans’.”

The different reactions highlighted how viewers interpreted the co-worker’s answer in different ways. While McKenzie viewed his response as evidence that he may not have many standards beyond mutual interest, many commenters saw it as a preference for being with someone who genuinely likes him.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @mckenzie5821’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on McKenzie’s account of her conversation with her co-worker and the reactions shared by viewers in the comments.