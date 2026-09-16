A Woman Found a Text on Her Husband’s Work Phone From a Colleague Who Called Herself His ‘Work Wife.’

TikTok creator Crystal recently shared why she felt her husband's relationship with a female colleague was suspicious. She said that she discovered a message on his work phone that suggested a much more personal connection. In the video, Crystal talks about workplace boundaries and whether a so-called “work wife” can become a stress couple at home.

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The clip received more than 40,000 likes as of publication, and in it she says she woke up to a buzzing phone beside her head after her husband left for work. She stayed in bed because she was feeling sick. Her husband had already left for work about an hour and a half earlier.

She initially thought the buzzing phone was hers, but then it was her husband’s work phone, which Crystal says he had received a few months earlier. The device was lodged between the mattress and headboard, and the first message she noticed on it was from a contact named Jasmine with an alien emoji. According to Crystal, the message read: “I had my world rocked last night thanks to you.”

Crystal said she immediately sent a photo of the message to her husband and demanded an explanation. She also threatened to look through the phone, although she said it was password-protected.

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@crystallovesspicy Jasmine and I need to have a talk ? ♬ original sound - Crystal

Her husband apparently explained away the situation, saying that Jasmine was going through a separation and wanted to repair the intimacy in her relationship. He allegedly told Crystal that he had given some advice about rekindling things in the bedroom. That's when Crystal wondered why her husband would give such personal advice to a female colleague he had known for only a few months.

On the other hand, she thought she may have been overreacting, as her husband told her to calm down.

Crystal said she had concerns before she discovered the message. According to her, her husband’s office relocated a few months ago, and after that he told her not to visit the new location because it was a “very male-oriented office.” Apparently, he did not want her to get hit on.

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However, the creator said that she previously brought him coffee and lunch at his old workplace. So on his birthday, she decided to visit the new office with a gift and a surprise. That was when she met Jasmine, who was sitting at the front desk and introduced herself as her husband’s “work wife” and said that she had heard a lot about Crystal. The creator said she found this strange, given her husband had described the new office as mostly male.

She later noticed Jasmine texting her husband randomly, even when he was at home with his wife and children. The messages, she said, were at the time normal questions about sandwiches and food.

TikTok users say the wife is right in this scenario.

In the comments section of this TikTok video, most viewers encouraged Crystal to confront Jasmine. Others said that the creator should focus on her own husband’s behavior. One commenter wrote, “This is on your husband 100%,” while another believed, “That’s cheating.”

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Several suggested Crystal go to the office and speak with Jasmine. Others suggested not to fuss and leave the relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the contents of the messages and the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the account shared by @crystallovesspicy on TikTok.