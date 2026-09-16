A Man Used a Racial Slur at an Airport and Was Punched — the Video Is Circulating Online and Viewers Cannot Agree on Whether the Response Was Justified

A video shared by Instagram account @newrealstlnews on September 15, 2026, shows an altercation at an airport in which a Black man struck a white man following an argument that included a racial slur.

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The video has since gathered over 10,000 likes. The original uploader of the footage could not be identified, and the exact location, date, and identities of both men remain unconfirmed.

The white man, seated on a bench, told the other man, "You're harassing me, bro. All I know is that you're gonna be dead. Six feet under." The Black man responds by mocking his height, saying, "You ain't even tall enough. Yeah, five, five." The white man then tells him, "There ain't no one looking at you, m---------r," before using a racial slur, "N----"

Man beats up another man at an airport after he called him the N-word. https://t.co/5BmCTX9bGG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 16, 2026

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The man then walked up and struck the other man repeatedly. A bystander can be heard encouraging the physical altercation as it began, saying, "Yeah, clock him dead in his d--- mouth." Airport authorities intervened once the fight began, separating the two men shortly after.

Afterward, the Black man can be heard telling the other man, "I do this s---, boy. I do this s---, boy. Don't f--- with me." As he walked away, some nearby passengers could be heard clapping once the skirmish ended.

The person recording the video appears to treat the incident as content for social media rather than intervening, saying, "Knock down world star. God d--- it. Got something to post tonight, God d---." What caused the initial confrontation, including any interaction between the two men before the recording began, is not shown or explained in the available footage.

Commenters were split over the physical response to the slur, with some raising concerns about legal consequences. One warned of the potential fallout for the man who threw the punches. They wrote, "Yeah that really showed him [sic] now you get a felony and put on the no fly list f----- dumb--- [sic]."

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These people are going to learn that:

1. Trump is not going to save you from finding out, when you spew racist crap.

And

2. Being on social media as a keyboard warrior is A LOT different than saying racist crap in real life. — David Jones (@djones0315) September 16, 2026

Another argued that a physical response to racist language should be expected regardless of consequences. They wrote, "Doesn't matter what the white kid said. Talk sh-t, get hit, needs to be reinforced in the new generation. Too many years of no consequences has led to this. Make A-- Whoopings Great Again."

A different commenter questioned whether retaliating was truly worth the potential consequences. They wrote, "Control your emotions I get it the N-word is offensive to some people but I'm sure now he just got on the no fly list for this, so was it really worth it?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events, identities, location, or date of the altercation shown in this video, and could not locate the original source of the footage. The details above reflect the video and its context as circulated online, including via Instagram account @newrealstlnews.