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Server Explains Why Sending Food Back Isn’t the Problem—Blaming the Server Is: ‘Don’t Make Me Feel Like It’s My Fault’

7:11 PM CDT on September 16, 2026

Server Explains How to Send Food Back at Restaurants

Server Explains How to Send Food Back at Restaurants

|Image Credit: TikTok/@hannah__lynn16

Hannah, a server at a local restaurant who goes by @hannah__lynn16 on TikTok, has worked in the restaurant industry for several years. She’s had experience with all types of customers, and one thing has always bothered her: the way some people act when they want to send their food back. Unless the server made a mistake when putting in the order, it’s rarely their fault that a customer doesn’t like their food. Hannah tells her followers exactly what they should do in these situations.

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She tells the story of a table she served a few days earlier. They were a kind young couple who had dined at the restaurant many times before. When the man began eating his wings, it was clear that something tasted off. He was kind when he told the server that he had ordered them many times before but that they weren’t as good that day. He wanted to try a different flavor instead. She understood his concern and sent his food back to the kitchen.

Hannah made it clear that a change to an order doesn’t come out of a server’s pocket. She’s happy to make changes for customers as long as they treat her respectfully in return. Sometimes, customers can place all the blame on their server when many factors can affect why they may not like their food that night. From mistakes in the kitchen to personal taste, servers are willing to help customers figure out what works for them.

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Hannah’s perspective as a server started a conversation in the comments of her TikTok, which received 24,800 likes and 415 comments. People in the restaurant industry shared similar experiences and agreed that customers should be respectful when asking for changes.

Servers Share Their Own Stories About Customers Sending Food Back

“If customers are kind and respectful, they can have whateverrrrr they want, idc,” one server wrote in the comments. Another added, “It's amazing how if you're cool to your server, how much better your dining experience will be. Don't be a dick.”

Other servers shared experiences that tested their patience. They described situations where customers became frustrated over food or drink orders and directed that frustration toward the server.

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“If something is wrong or messed up = we will absolutely fix it for you. If you just don’t like the dish = that’s on you. Don’t order that again,” one server wrote.

Another added, “I believe every person needs to work in the restaurant industry at least once in their life because those who get it, get it.”

Others shared their own restaurant stories. “I had a lady say, ‘I didn’t say I wanted it medium well I? I said I wanted it well done how stupid are you?’ Come to find out kitchen read the ticket wrong… little kindness and human decency goes a long way,” one server shared.

Another joked, “Server/bartender here 👋🏽. Someone asked if I could take the cheese out of the cheese sticks.”

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The comments showed that servers have plenty of their own stories about dealing with customers who want to send their food back. For Hannah and many of the commenters, the issue isn’t asking for a different meal. It’s how customers treat the people trying to help them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @hannah__lynn16’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Hannah’s account of her experience as a restaurant server and the reactions shared by viewers in the comments.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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