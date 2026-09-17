Bride Changes Wedding Hotel Room After Cousin Gives It Away

A Reddit post shared to r/aitaweddings details a bride’s decision to change the room number for a reservation her cousin made for her wedding. After her cousin revealed that she wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding, she decided to give the hotel room to a couple she’s friends with. But when the bride decided to move the room out of the hotel block reserved for wedding guests, her cousin became angry with her.

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The writer explained that she and her fiancé reserved a hotel block for their wedding so everyone invited would be closer to the venue, which was roughly 40 minutes outside the city.

She said her cousin booked one of the rooms in the wedding block months earlier but later found out that she wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding. Instead of canceling the reservation, her cousin decided to give the room to a couple she’s friends with.

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The couple wanted a weekend getaway and would save a lot of money by getting a room under the group rate the hotel offered the bride. So, without the bride’s consent, her cousin gave the couple the room.

She Gave Her Wedding Hotel Room to the Couple Without Telling the Bride

The bride said she only found out about the room’s new occupants after her cousin mentioned that her friends could “probably catch breakfast with everyone the morning after.” She said she wasn’t comfortable with people staying in her hotel block who weren’t invited to the wedding.

She then asked her cousin to cancel the room reservation because two guests who were actually invited to the wedding were unable to get a room.

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Instead of respecting the bride’s wishes, her cousin argued that she was the one who booked the reservation, so the bride shouldn’t care who slept in the room as long as it was paid for.

However, the bride stood by her decision and called the hotel to explain the situation. The hotel understood and removed the room from her wedding block, allowing one of the other guests to get a room under the group rate.

In the end, her cousin was angry about the room switch because it prevented her friends from getting a room at the cheaper rate. However, the bride said her fiancé supported her decision.

Many commenters who reacted to the post supported the bride’s decision and believed her cousin was out of line for giving the discounted room to people who weren’t invited to the wedding.

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One commenter wrote, “Your cousin claimed something that you arranged for your wedding guests, then gave it to a non guest without asking you if it was needed by someone actually attending. Then it sounds like she offered them invitations to a breakfast afterwards as well?”

Another commenter added, “NTA and if your aunt doesn’t understand what a room block is then someone should explain. The reservation ceased to belong to your cousin as soon as she gave it away and the fact that the hotel moved them out of it means they agree. The block is limited and for YOUR GUEST, not a perk for the friend of someone you know. Did your cousin suggest they take her seat at your wedding too cuz . . . that’s entitled.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post. The details in this article are based solely on the original poster’s account of the situation shared on r/aitaweddings, as well as the reactions from commenters.