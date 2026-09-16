Woman Left Her Kids With Her Ex-Husband. Now She’s Pursuing IVF With Her New Husband.

A Reddit user vented her frustration about a close friend opting for IVF with her new husband. This was because the friend had recently divorced, left her babies with her ex-husband, and was now ready to have more kids with her new husband. The post, shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries, had drawn 345 comments as of publication.

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The Reddit user said she was venting about the situation online because she didn't want to keep burdening her boyfriend, who she felt might be tired of hearing about it. The user revealed that she asked the friend to discuss her IVF journey as little as possible. However, the user also added, “I think I am one of very few friends she has, so it is mentioned at least daily.”

The Reddit user explained that theirs was a “long-term” friendship and that they live in different states. Talking about the friend’s previous husband, the user revealed that she was in a “financially and emotionally abusive marriage and fortunately got a divorce.”



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The user also said her friend had gotten her tubes tied because she did not want more children with her ex-husband. “She remarried very quickly & I thought the custody agreement was 50/50,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user further added that the friend had moved states with her new husband and recently said that they are starting their IVF journey. The Reddit user said she was taken aback and asked her friend about the children she had left with her ex-husband.

“They haven’t been to visit, nor has she been back, so I was not sure how to respond to the possibility of her having more kids,” the Reddit user wrote. Continuing the post, the user wrote, “She said that talking about them/the situation makes her sad, and her ex-husband has been manipulative and evasive (I do believe this).”

The user completed the post by writing, “Regardless, I am completely floored by the optics of it all: leaving your babies to have more kids with someone else. And there are so many other factors that make the situation worse.”



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A commenter shared a friend’s similar story and wrote, “This happened to a friend of mine in high school. Her mom was gone one day. For 3 years, her dad (great guy as far as I can tell; my friend loved him very much and considered him her best friend) had no idea where she was. My friend found out through other teens that this whole time the mom was 1 town over. Instead of telling her dad, she gathered 4 of us in a car for moral support, and we drove over there. Turned out the mom had moved in with a new guy and was raising the guys’ 2 kids. It was all very sad and awkward, and even back then, being 16, I was like, this is the worst woman in the world. I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Another commenter wrote, “My mother's parents had one kid, then had my mum and left her with a local babysitter for like a week or something. They never came back. Then they had a third kid. Still never came back for my mother. They lived like three suburbs away. Some people don't deserve kids.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post or the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.