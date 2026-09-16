‘Where You Going, Homie?’ Bystanders Chase Down and Pin Alleged Stolen Tesla Driver in San Diego

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of a vehicle-related injury. Reader discretion is advised.

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A man allegedly drove a stolen Tesla through a crowded area on a California boardwalk. Several videos of bystanders chasing him down and pinning him to the ground have since gone viral. The videos in question show the tense moments as the driver is held on the ground while people demand answers.

The driver's shirt reads '[Expletive] Around and Find Out,' which one commenter called 'the shirt of irony.'

The incident reportedly happened in Pacific Beach, San Diego, California. According to a Sept. 15 post on X by @ImMeme0, the driver took a stolen Tesla on a joyride until he hit a pedestrian. The post also claimed a 25-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. According to a report, the woman was later hospitalized, though her life isn't at risk.

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The Daily Dot has found that two of the most widely shared videos came from an @realitycreator1111, or Ashua, on Instagram. The footage was recorded from the bystander's perspective and shows him running after the driver and helping pin him to the ground.

Wild scene in Pacific Beach, California.



A man chased down and pinned a driver who took a stolen Tesla on a joy ride through the crowded boardwalk, hitting a pedestrian in the process.



The crash left a 25-year-old woman with major, critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/91m0mdpx4r — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) September 15, 2026

Ashua repeatedly asks the man, "Where you going, homie?" as he approaches the driver, who police allege stole the vehicle.

The bystanders then demanded that the driver stay down while others gathered around. At one point, the restrained man said he had lost his mind and asked the bystanders not to take him to jail.. The bystander said that the driver allegedly tried to kill people and thus it is only fair that he needs to go to jail.

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In a separate video, the same creator explains that he was living in a van near the boardwalk when he witnessed the incident. He said the driver had allegedly been traveling at 45 to 50 mph and, in his way, hit multiple people. He also said he started running after him as he wanted to prevent further injuries and protect people who are part of the community.

On social media, many commenters praised the bystanders who intervened. "Bro you two are heroes," one wrote on Instagram. Another called it "boots on the ground journalism," while a third praised how restrained the chasers were even when the incident heated up.

Some commenters also noted that Ashua was quick on foot. Several commenters noted that he was running barefoot while chasing the driver, as one of them wrote: "The sound of you running barefoot on asphalt, I knew he stood no chance."

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Another commenter said the man had "kicked it into gear."

On the other hand, a few also said such a chase may have potentially endangered pedestrians.

The details above reflect video footage and social media posts shared by @realitycreator1111 and other users, along with reporting from KARE 11.