American Eagle Pilot Declared an Emergency After His Control Yoke Came Loose Mid-Flight — ATC Audio of the Moment Has Gone Viral

A TikTok video sharing air traffic control audio from American Eagle Flight 3551 showed the moment a captain declared an emergency on September 10 after reporting a loose control yoke shortly after departing Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

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In the recording, the captain told air traffic control, "I just don't feel comfortable flying this thing around anymore," before declaring an emergency. He says the loose yoke is on the captain's side of the cockpit and that the first officer has taken over flying duties for the return to Chicago. The pilot reports 52 people on board and 8,100 pounds of fuel remaining as the aircraft heads back toward O'Hare.

Air traffic control cleared the flight to O'Hare via radar vectors, offering either Runway 9 or a left turn to a heading of 240, before asking whether the crew wanted emergency assistance on the ground.

The captain confirms, "Affirmative," and the controller responds, "I'll be standing by," instructing the crew to climb and maintain 7,000 feet.

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The controller also asks whether the aircraft's tiller handle, used for steering on the ground, would function properly and whether passengers would be able to exit the aircraft on their own if needed. The captain says that system is unrelated to the yoke issue, saying, "That's unrelated, so we shouldn't have any issue with that."

Later in the recording, the captain adds that the airline had never encountered this specific issue before and did not have an established procedure for a yoke becoming loose, as opposed to failing outright, calling the situation "definitely a first for us." The controller hands the flight off to the next control frequency before signing off.

Commenters expressed concern about the nature of the malfunction. One asked plainly what had gone wrong. They wrote, "'A loose yoke one the captains side….' So the captains 'steering wheel' was having issues??[sic]"

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Another reacted to learning what a yoke was in the context of the malfunction. They wrote, "Finding out what a yoke is and hearing it stopped working…..please hand me a parachute and get me tf off this plane NOW."

A different commenter offered a technical explanation for why the crew chose to return rather than continue to Minneapolis, based on which pilot retained full control of the aircraft. They wrote, "It's absolutely able to fly, they could take the flight to their destination realistically. But if the main pilot has lost controls, best bet is to land at the nearest airport to inspect. The copilot still had controls to fly and land the plane."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details described in this video, including the authenticity of the air traffic control audio or the outcome of the flight's return to O'Hare. The details above reflect the audio and commentary as shared by @aviation.circle1 on TikTok.