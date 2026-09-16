Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

American Eagle Pilot Declared an Emergency After His Control Yoke Came Loose Mid-Flight — ATC Audio of the Moment Has Gone Viral

7:29 AM CDT on September 16, 2026

American Eagle flight grounded after loose yoke.

American Eagle flight grounded after loose yoke.

|TikTok/@aviation.circle1

A TikTok video sharing air traffic control audio from American Eagle Flight 3551 showed the moment a captain declared an emergency on September 10 after reporting a loose control yoke shortly after departing Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Featured Video

In the recording, the captain told air traffic control, "I just don't feel comfortable flying this thing around anymore," before declaring an emergency. He says the loose yoke is on the captain's side of the cockpit and that the first officer has taken over flying duties for the return to Chicago. The pilot reports 52 people on board and 8,100 pounds of fuel remaining as the aircraft heads back toward O'Hare.

Air traffic control cleared the flight to O'Hare via radar vectors, offering either Runway 9 or a left turn to a heading of 240, before asking whether the crew wanted emergency assistance on the ground.

The captain confirms, "Affirmative," and the controller responds, "I'll be standing by," instructing the crew to climb and maintain 7,000 feet.

Advertisement

The controller also asks whether the aircraft's tiller handle, used for steering on the ground, would function properly and whether passengers would be able to exit the aircraft on their own if needed. The captain says that system is unrelated to the yoke issue, saying, "That's unrelated, so we shouldn't have any issue with that."

@aviation.circle1

American Eagle flight with 52 souls on board declared an emergency and returned to Chicago #americanairlines #atc #atcrecording #aviation #emergency c

♬ original sound - Aviation Circle

Later in the recording, the captain adds that the airline had never encountered this specific issue before and did not have an established procedure for a yoke becoming loose, as opposed to failing outright, calling the situation "definitely a first for us." The controller hands the flight off to the next control frequency before signing off.

Commenters expressed concern about the nature of the malfunction. One asked plainly what had gone wrong. They wrote, "'A loose yoke one the captains side….' So the captains 'steering wheel' was having issues??[sic]"

Advertisement

Another reacted to learning what a yoke was in the context of the malfunction. They wrote, "Finding out what a yoke is and hearing it stopped working…..please hand me a parachute and get me tf off this plane NOW."

A different commenter offered a technical explanation for why the crew chose to return rather than continue to Minneapolis, based on which pilot retained full control of the aircraft. They wrote, "It's absolutely able to fly, they could take the flight to their destination realistically. But if the main pilot has lost controls, best bet is to land at the nearest airport to inspect. The copilot still had controls to fly and land the plane."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details described in this video, including the authenticity of the air traffic control audio or the outcome of the flight's return to O'Hare. The details above reflect the audio and commentary as shared by @aviation.circle1 on TikTok.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Where You Going, Homie?’ Bystanders Chase Down and Pin Alleged Stolen Tesla Driver in San Diego

September 16, 2026
Entertainment

A Thrifted T-Shirt Had Mysterious Letters on It — Internet Instantly Recognized the Star Wars Reference.

September 16, 2026
Culture

‘The Things We Take for Granted’: User Says They Survived More Than a Year of Homelessness by Living in a Storage Unit

September 16, 2026
Culture

A Man Used a Racial Slur at an Airport and Was Punched — the Video Is Circulating Online and Viewers Cannot Agree on Whether the Response Was Justified

September 16, 2026
Culture

‘DECLINNNEDDDDD!!!’: A TikTok Impression of a Self-Checkout Machine Is Going Viral Because Every Detail Is Too Real

September 16, 2026
Culture

A Walmart Employee Says a Customer Argued a $40 Bluey Set Cost $7.98 Because It Was Sitting Near a Nerf Gun Price Tag

September 16, 2026
Advertisement