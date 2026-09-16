A Walmart Employee Says a Customer Argued a $40 Bluey Set Cost $7.98 Because It Was Sitting Near a Nerf Gun Price Tag

A Walmart employee's TikTok about a customer who argued a Bluey play set was on sale because it was sitting near a Nerf gun price tag has drawn attention online.. In his video, he shared his experience with a customer who argued with him about a Bluey play set being on sale.

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The TikTok user started the video by saying, “Walmart has to be the only place where these people are literally grown a-- adults, and yet they don’t have a lick of common sense.” He said that a lady had come up to him with a Bluey play set and enquired if this toy was on sale.

The Walmart employee added that the lady saw the toy set in a random aisle that had no price on it. “I started looking around the box to see if there’s any clearance or markdown stickers, and there was none, so I told her there’s none,” he said. He also told the lady that the toy is “probably at a regular price.”

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In response, the lady asked the Walmart employee to come with her to see where she found the toy. The TikTok user said that the lady told him, “The price is way off from where I saw it.” He continued, “She took me to where the Nerf guns were because she said that’s where she found the Bluey set.”

The Walmart employee further narrated the lady’s words and said, “She said that she saw it sitting next to a price tag that said it was $7.98, and I told her, no, it's the right price. If anything, it says it's for a completely different toy.”

“This is for like a toy gun, and she was like, but it was sitting right here by the price tag,” he added. The Walmart employee then said that the lady asked him, “Are you sure that’s not the right price? Because this could be the price for the Bluey set.”

"The aisle you found this toy in is not even the right aisle for it — it's two aisles down," he told her. She responded: "Then why would they put it here if that's not the right price? It was sitting right here the whole time."

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“Ma’am, that doesn’t mean that that’s the price of the toy,” said the Walmart employee. He continued by adding, “Probably somebody left it there cause they didn’t want the toy no more. And she was like, okay, then why would they put it exactly right near the price tag if that’s not the price.”

The TikTok user ended the video in a frustrated tone and said, “I’m like, I don’t know, but that is not the correct price for the damn Bluey set.” The video had drawn more than 828,000 views as of publication.



One user commented, “In the Walmart app, you can scan it yourself to see the price.” Another commenter wrote, “As A Cashier [sic] The Amount Of "Guess Its Free" Jokes Is Unreal…” A third commenter wrote, “it’s like they walk in and all common sense disappears.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @skylouieeeee.