TikTok creator @leah_txreal shared a video explaining why she chose to marry a man 12 years older than her, saying she wanted to avoid having to work. The video received more than 505,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments.

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Leah, who has more than 1 million followers on TikTok, said she intentionally used her youth and appearance when choosing a partner who could provide the lifestyle she wanted.

“I married someone older than me who would appreciate how much younger and beautiful I was, so that way I would never have to work,” she said.

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Leah acknowledged that some people might describe her approach as being a “gold digger,” but said she prefers to call it “marrying strategically.”

Woman says she married for financial security

Leah went on to explain why she believes marriage can involve financial compensation. She said that if a woman provides what she described as the benefits of being a wife, including pregnancy, maintaining a home and emotional investment, she should receive something in return.

“And by compensated, I mean never have to work, and have everything paid for. . . It's just what I believe, honestly,” she said.

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Leah then clarified her position, saying she married her husband for money and does not believe women should have to work if they have a partner who can financially support them.

The video prompted a range of responses from viewers, with commenters discussing whether marriage should involve financial expectations and how they viewed Leah's approach.

One commenter encouraged her and said she saw nothing wrong with her way of thinking. She wrote, "I don't think there's anything wrong. Get it girl your man is a real one. People are always gonna hate or talk about someone."

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Another commenter said she regretted not marrying for money. She wrote, "Nah but fr though like in this economy I wish I had married for money but no, I stupidly fell in love."

A separate comment from a man said her marriage sounded more like a monetary transaction than true love. He wrote, "It’s sad that you feel that way and devalue yourself that way. Even if you wanna stay home, it’s a partnership of love you make it sounds monetary like a transaction."

The discussion continued around financial security, traditional marriage roles and whether money should play a significant role in choosing a spouse.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of Leah's marriage or the financial arrangements she described, which are based on her account shared on TikTok.