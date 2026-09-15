TikTok creator @daniellehendricks shared a video describing the only time she feels unsafe walking through New York City by herself: when she is in a secluded area with few or no people around. The video received 2.8 million views and more than 900 comments.

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Recording herself while walking through the streets of New York City, Danielle said she rarely feels unsafe. She walked quickly while talking to the camera and repeatedly looked over her shoulder. It appeared to be evening, with street and building lights turned on.

Danielle went on to explain that she feels most uneasy when she is walking through an area with no other people around. As she turned the camera toward the street and back toward herself, she pointed out that the streets around her were empty.

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She said, “The only time I feel unsafe is when I'm in areas like this. . . There's no one. . . There's no one!” She went on to say, “Like, when I see no one, I'm like, Hmm. . . Something's wrong.”

TikTok users share their own experiences walking through quiet NYC streets

As a woman walking alone on a secluded street in such a big city, her precaution was justified, and many people in the comments seemed to agree. One commenter alleged that they were chased down the exact block she was walking on. They said, "I'm being so fr my friend and I once got chased down this exact block."

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After confessing that she felt uneasy, she proceeded to walk even faster and said, "I'm bookin' it! Because this is the only time I ever feel unsafe in the city."

A separate commenter shared his experience of walking down an unusually quick Brooklyn street with his wife. He wrote, "My wife and I walking through Kensington in Brooklyn and you can hear a pin drop. We were like It's a little too quiet! Spooky!

Another commenter agreed and shared some of the safe places they often look out for. They wrote, "Same girl. I’m always looking for a bodega or doorman building as points of safety."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by commenters on @daniellehendricks’ TikTok video, which are based on their own accounts of walking through New York City and its surrounding neighborhoods.