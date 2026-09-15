TikTok User Questions What People Do on 30-Minute Breaks

TikTok user @ajayflexin shared his thoughts on how people spend their lunch breaks. The video discusses the different ways people try to use their limited time, from eating and taking naps to making phone calls. The video has 262,400 views and 403 comments.

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@ajayflexin, who goes by AJay, begins the video by saying, “People be trying to do everything on their lunch break.”

The 14-second video gets straight to his point. “If you trying to eat, take a nap, make a phone call like gang pick one. You only have 30 minutes,” he says in the video.

He also shared an anecdote about something a coworker did during their lunch break.

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“One time I had my coworker sell his car during his lunch break,” he says. “30 minute lunch breaks are the most efficient 30 minutes of your life.”

TikTok users share the unusual things they have done during lunch breaks

The video led others to discuss their own lunch-break experiences, with stories ranging from everyday activities to more unusual situations. One person said, “I got arrested in my lunch time few weeks ago 😂.”

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“Went on an interview for another job in my 30 minute break,” another user said.

Others were surprised by AJay talking about 30-minute lunches. Some said they get an hour or even 90 minutes.

“There was one dude that lived 15-20 mins away from the job saying he’s gonna go back home and take a nap like he only gonna have 20 mins really that was when we had 1hr lunch breaks,” a user recalled.

Other users shared even more unusual stories about what they managed to do during their breaks.

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“Made it to a whole wedding reception on break one time,” said one user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video, which are based on @shorts.sg’s account of the situation and the experiences shared by commenters.

