TikTok User Says Former Uber Eats Scammers Are Now Drivers

TikTok user @shorts.sg recently posted a video to the platform where he talks about how people who used to scam delivery drivers have now become delivery drivers themselves. Currently, the video has 136,100 views and 97 comments.

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In the video, @shorts.sg mentions how people he would see on the platform talking about scamming drivers, including claiming their food was never delivered and asking for refunds, are now those drivers.

“It’s kind of mad how we’ve gone from a generation of people who used to, like, chop these Uber Eats drivers to like, being the Uber Eats drivers,” he says in the video.

He also discusses other methods people used, such as claiming racial discrimination when a driver dropped off their order. @shorts.sg acknowledges that those actions were wrong.

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“That s--- was so unethical. And like, I don’t know how I thought it was calm back then, but a lot of people genuinely used to do this to these Uber drivers,” he says.

Some users reflect on their past Uber Eats scams after becoming drivers themselves

Several users responded to Shorts’ video by reflecting on their own past actions and experiences as delivery drivers.

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“Used to bang refunds now when they bang refunds on me im vexed,” said one user.

“Lol, I did it in 2019/20 and by 2024, I was doing Uber Eats but got injured. gotta always be humble,” said another commenter, describing how he later became an Uber Eats driver.

Another user brought up the effect refund claims can have on restaurant owners and how much they may have to pay in refunds.

“Bro the saddest part I discovered is when people do these refunds it effects the shops 😭 I went smoke and pepper and both bossmans said they receive £500 worth of refunds on uber every week 😭 and we know every single penny is just customers trying to rinse that account credit 😭 none are genuine!!!” they said in a comment.

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Shorts’ video and the comments from users also highlighted how refund scams can affect both delivery drivers and restaurants. Drivers rely on delivery work for income, while restaurants can also be affected by refund claims.

"Circle of life," said another in the comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video, which are based on @shorts.sg’s account and the comments shared by users.