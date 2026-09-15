Husband Says He Had to Join His Wife’s Virtual Perimenopause Appointment Before Her Doctor Would Take Her Symptoms Seriously

In a video posted on August 18, 2026, TikToker @heyyuguy said he joined his wife’s virtual perimenopause appointment after she struggled to receive treatment. The video has since gathered over 43,000 views and 5,272 comments as of publication.

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The creator said his wife's doctor was a cisgender white woman who worked at a hospital. He said his wife had to bring him into the appointment before her doctor took her symptoms seriously.

The TikToker did not name his wife, her doctor, or the hospital. He also did not identify the symptoms or treatment discussed during the appointment.

He spoke about the situation while criticizing women’s health care in the United States. “Excuse me while I crash out for a minute about women’s health care in America,” he said.

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The creator recalled his wife's account of the appointment, saying, “In order for the doctor, her doctor, to take her seriously, she had to bring her husband into her appointment because she’s getting treated for perimenopause,” he said.

The creator returned to his involvement in the visit. “It took her husband going in to her doctor’s appointment about menopause before her doctor could take her seriously about her symptoms and give her an appropriate treatment,” he said.

He had seen other women going through something similar where they had to bring boyfriends or husbands into medical appointments. He said, “In order for their doctor to take their symptoms, their pains, whatever kind of condition that they got going on [...] they have to bring in their boyfriends or their husbands”.

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The TikToker questioned why a spouse’s presence would affect a medical appointment. “In order for my wife to get treatment for the things going on with her body, I have to make it about me?” he asked. “Like it’s an inconvenience to me? Like when my wife is in pain? I shouldn’t have to go to my wife’s doctor’s appointment for her to get the care that she needs.”

He also addressed other men. “No husband or boyfriend should ever have to go to a doctor’s for them to get treatment for the women in their lives,” he said. “You have women suffering and then we expect them to go through the pain of bearing our children and to suck it up.”

He also described doctors dismissing patients. “Our own medical doctors will sit there and look at our women and say, ‘You’re just making it up. You’re just being dramatic. We’re not gonna take you seriously,’” he said.

Most commenters sided with the husband. One commenter wrote, “In the state of WV if you’re married you cannot have a hysterectomy without your husband signing off of it. One of OUR organs in OUR body.”

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Another commenter described their own experience in similar cases, “They like to say ‘it’s in your head’ a lot of times instead of focusing on what is really going on. Thank you for speaking up!”

One commenter described giving up on medical care entirely, writing, “It’s why many of us quit going. No one listens.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the TikToker’s account of his wife’s appointment, her diagnosis, her treatment, or the doctor’s response. The details above reflect the video and accompanying comments on TikTok.