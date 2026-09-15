Man Quit Amazon Mid-Shift and Handed Back His Badge. Weeks Later, He Says He Was Still on the Schedule

A former Amazon warehouse worker who posts under @foxwithavengeance said his old job kept scheduling him for shifts. He said this continued for more than two weeks after he quit. Posted in May 2026, the video has gathered over 46,000 views and 635 comments at the time of publishing.

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The TikToker had turned in his badge and walked out mid-shift. "I literally handed them my badge, said I hate this place, I'm never coming back," he said in the clip. Yet the scheduling system still listed him as active weeks later, according to his account.

He argued that Amazon warehouses operate under a cap on nightly overstaffing. He claimed that, due to this cap, his absence alone resulted in roughly 500 fewer packages processed each night — an estimate that could not be independently verified. He said this was because management chose not to fill his slot, and he believed the same likely happened with other recent departures.

He claimed that Prime members will keep paying regardless of delays, which left the company with little financial pressure to fix short staffing. In his view, customers would continue bearing the cost through late deliveries, rather than Amazon addressing the issue through better staffing.

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The TikToker suggested shoppers frustrated with slow shipping should return to buying from physical stores. He closed the video by saying the amount someone pays for a membership doesn't matter if the company keeps failing to replace workers who leave.

Commenters described their own experiences with Amazon's scheduling and resignation systems. One person asked why their package traveled seven hours in the wrong direction. They wrote, "I want to know why my package went 7 hours in the wrong direction when the starting location was 2 hours from my house."

Another commenter described a bureaucratic issue lasting years. "I quit in 2017 and am to this day listed as an active employee," they wrote. They added that a system counter has shown nine years of continuous employment, and that nobody had explained why.

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The A to Z app is Amazon's employee platform for submitting a formal resignation, according to career site CLIMB. The app lets hourly associates log in and select a resignation option. Associates can complete the process without speaking to a manager. Whether Amazon has an official policy of continuing to schedule employees after they resign was not addressed in the video.

Another commenter addressed the resignation process. "So the reason for that is because genuinely your suppose to use the AtoZ app [sic]," they wrote. They emphasized that departing employees are responsible for completing their resignation through the app themselves.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the TikToker's claims about Amazon's staffing practices or his individual scheduling situation. All information is taken from the TikToker's personal account.