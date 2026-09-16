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Bride Threatened to Uninvite Her Mother From Her Own Wedding Over a Prom Dress — Her Mother Responded by Withdrawing Wedding Funds

10:06 AM CDT on September 16, 2026

Mom wants to wear bride’s prom dress at wedding.

Mom wants to wear bride’s prom dress at wedding.

|Referenced from: Pexels/kaboompics./Newman Photographs

A bride-to-be posted to r/AmIOverreacting asking whether she overreacted by threatening to ban her mother from her wedding if the mother wore the bride's old prom dress.

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The poster wrote that her mother has lost a significant amount of weight recently, adding, "I'm very proud of her." She described a long history of her mother commenting on her weight writing, "Every time I'm around her, she makes me either weigh myself or tell her how much I weigh. She tells me I need to lose weight and always talks about how beautiful I used to be when I could fit in that prom dress."

She wrote that she and her fiancé had made their own agreement about weight loss ahead of the wedding, explaining, "My fiancé and I made a pact to lose weight before the wedding because of photos, and we want to look and feel our best." She wrote, "Thankfully, my fiancé makes me feel good when he talks about weight loss and actually motivates me."

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The poster described the significance of the dress, "This prom dress is very special to me; it represents when I was my skinniest, but I also had an eating disorder and was very depressed. I love this prom dress and have always been compared to the photos of me in this dress." She added that "everybody coming to my wedding has seen those pictures of me in the dress and has compared me then to now."

Her mother called and told her, "I'm going to lose enough weight to wear your prom dress to your wedding." The poster reacted immediately, writing, "I freaked out when she told me she wanted to wear the dress, and I told her she wouldn't be allowed at the wedding if she wore my dress. That dress represents my past, and I don't want it brought into my future."

According to the post, her mother responded by withdrawing financial support for the wedding and making a comment about her appearance. The poster wrote, "Now she doesn't want to help pay for the wedding. She said I'm not going to look good in a wedding dress anyway if I don't get down to the size where I can wear that dress again." She added her own theory about her mother's motive, writing, "I feel like she told me she wanted to wear the dress to get some reaction."

Commenters largely sided with the poster. One suggested the root issue extended beyond the dress itself. They wrote, "A good first step is to stop letting her mom plan it! ('I'm planning my wedding, and of course she has to be in charge of every detail'."

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Another questioned why the poster continued participating in her mother's requests to be weighed. They wrote, "NOR-So mother wants to show OP that mom is skinnier? And why is OP going along with mother weighing her?"

A different commenter shared a related story from their own family history involving a sibling's prom dresses. They wrote, "My sister used to steal my prom dresses throughout high school and burn them. You could use one from her playbook. That's definitely NOR and weird."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post, including the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on Reddit.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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