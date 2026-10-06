Reddit User Wonders If She’s Wrong for Roommate Fight

A Reddit user wondered if she was in the wrong after she stopped letting her roommates use her kitchen appliances following a dispute over a new TV. The woman, who posted under the username u/no-pearl1660 in the r/AmITheAsshole subreddit, said she lives with her sister and cousin. When they decided to purchase a new TV without her, she says they later prevented her from using it. In response, she decided to stop sharing her kitchen appliances with them. The post had received 5,800 upvotes and 279 comments at the time of writing.

According to the Redditor, her roommates wanted to buy a new, bigger TV and asked her to contribute to the purchase. She said she did not use the TV enough to justify spending money on a new one and also did not have extra money to put toward it.

“They decided to buy it anyway. I didn't touch it for the last month that they've had it. A few weeks ago I sat down in the living room with them to hangout and they were trying to find something to watch. They switched to a service and I noticed it asked for a pin,” she wrote.

She said she asked why the TV had a PIN, but her roommates ignored her.

“I asked again, and they again ignored me completely. I thought there was some weird inside joke or something and forgot about it,” she continued.

Later, she and her boyfriend tried to watch the TV and discovered they were locked out of the apps. The Redditor said her roommates had not discussed any rules about who could use the new TV with her.

The situation became more frustrating because she said she is responsible for paying the household’s gas and electric bills. When she asked her roommates to contribute, they allegedly told her they did not have the money and that she would have to wait. She also said their landlord told them the rent payment was short.

The Redditor said she had previously had no problem allowing her roommates to use her air fryer and other kitchen appliances. But after the disagreement over the TV and the household bills, she decided to lock her appliances in her room.

She then asked Reddit if she was being too cruel.

Commenters Said the Roommates Were Being Hypocritical

“NTA. Petty? Absolutely! But if they want to play the ‘you didn’t pay for it so you can’t use it’ game, they should probably start by paying their damn share of the utilities,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed with the Redditor’s decision.

“I don’t even consider this petty. op is treating them the same way they are treating her. Also, the late on rent and utilities tells me they suck anyway. It sucks having to be the more responsible one in a living situation, just feels like being used,” they wrote.

Other commenters similarly argued that the Redditor was justified in restricting access to her appliances if her roommates were unwilling to let her use the TV they purchased.

The discussion largely focused on the apparent double standard in the household, with commenters pointing to the roommates’ alleged failure to contribute to the bills while also restricting the Redditor’s access to the new TV.

The situation highlights how disagreements over shared expenses and household items can quickly create tension between roommates.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the situation, which are based solely on u/no-pearl1660’s account shared in the r/AmITheAsshole subreddit.