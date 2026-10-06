TikToker Gets Mad at Boyfriend’s Knowledge of Women’s Culture

Dating involves a level of trust that is not always easy to come by, especially when somebody has had negative dating experiences in the past. One TikTok user, @madeleinemcadam, recently shared some of the things her boyfriend knew about early in their relationship that left her questioning how he knew about them. The post has received 11.4 million views and 8,785 comments.

@madeleinemcadam, who goes by Madeleine, detailed some of the experiences she had with her boyfriend that made her angry when they first started dating.

1. Revolve

A popular clothing brand, Revolve is widely known for its large presence among influencers on TikTok.

"We're going to a wedding really early on in our relationship, and I was trying to find a dress, and he goes, oh, have you checked Revolve yet? Sir? Sir," she says.

2. Van Cleef

"How did you know what that is?" she wonders, baffled by his knowledge of the ultra-popular luxury jewelry brand known for its distinct clover-shaped pendants.

3. SoulCycle

SoulCycle is a fitness company that offers indoor cycling and spinning workouts. Madeleine says she was once again surprised that her boyfriend knew about it.

"You do not go to SoulCycle unless you've gone with a girlfriend. I got mad," Madeleine admits.

4. "Everything" Shower

Everything means everything.

"Very early on, I was, like, going over to his apartment, and I was like, I just need a shower first. And I got over, and I looked all clean and perfect. And he goes, oh, did you take an everything shower? I can't. No, I literally can't," she says in the video.

Madeleine goes on to add that her boyfriend also knew about Olaplex, which made her even more suspicious. According to her, they don't talk about any of the above anymore for that reason.

Other TikTok users, however, had their own thoughts about Madeleine's reaction.

Not Everyone Thought His Knowledge Was Surprising

Madeleine's take sparked plenty of debate in the comments, with some viewers relating to her reaction and others questioning why she was bothered by what her boyfriend knew.

Several users offered their own explanations for how he may have picked up on these things.

"My bf has 5 sisters so I just choose to pretend he learned everything from them," said a user.

"He likes baddies and baddies like him. A man that wants to stay in a certain lane is going to learn the game," another said.

However, not everybody was quite as shocked. One user commented, "Van Cleef and everything shower might be the most common knowledge ever."

Many of the comments point out how harsh Madeleine's take is, with one user saying, "I hope we’re not seriously attacking or criticizing our partners for knowing things about women that they may have learned in previous relationships bc if so, that seems like an insecurity and/or jealousy issue that needs internal evaluation…"

Ultimately, having an attentive partner, regardless of gender, seems like a win in a relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @madeleinemcadam’s account shared on TikTok.