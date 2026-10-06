Woman Wonders if her Boyfriend’s Lateness is Universal for Men

TikTok content creator @connieandlucas posted a video questioning whether her boyfriend's extreme lateness was a universal trait among men or a sign that he didn't respect her time. The video has amassed 2 million views and 1,823 comments since its publication.

Connie began the video with a question for her viewers: "How does a boy's brain genuinely work?" She then explained what prompted the question, saying that the night before, her boyfriend had messaged her and asked what time she wanted him to come over to hang out.

She told him to come at 1 p.m. because she would be home for the entire day, giving them the opportunity to do something fun together. He agreed and confirmed that he would be there at 1 p.m.

The following day, when they were scheduled to meet up, 1 p.m. came and went. As it neared 2 p.m., her boyfriend still hadn't arrived, and she noticed that his location showed him as still being at home. Despite being almost an hour late, he didn't appear to be on his way.

Apparently, he hadn't given her an update either, so she messaged him to find out what time he was coming. That's when she said he replied, "I'll just get ready now and then I'll come." Her boyfriend's lateness had now reached a new level. He hadn't even started getting ready to come over.

Her boyfriend apologized with flowers and candy

Connie was obviously annoyed by his nonchalant attitude but still decided to be patient. However, 45 minutes after they last communicated, she saw that his location still showed him inside his house. It was now almost 3 p.m. Fed up that so much time had passed and he still hadn't left his house, she called him to find out what he was doing.

In a tone of dramatized urgency, she said he replied, "Oh, oh, I-I'm just getting in the shower now and then I'll come." She then asked him how soon he expected to arrive. He said he should be there between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., which would put him two and a half to three hours behind the time he had agreed to the night before.

Out of frustration, Connie said she asked him, "Genuinely, who do you actually bother asking me what time I want you to be there if you're just gonna turn up three or four hours later?" But his response frustrated her even more. He said, "Well, it's not like I'm late for anything."

In reality, he was late for a date with his partner. While her boyfriend's lateness may not have mattered to him, Connie said being there at the time he had agreed to was a matter of principle.

When he finally arrived, Connie put him on camera. According to the video, the time was 4:54 p.m., nearly four hours after the agreed-upon 1 p.m. arrival time. She then showed the bouquet of flowers and bag of candy he had bought her as an apology for his extreme tardiness.

Reactions to the video did not make it easy for her Lucas, and many of the commenters focused on his lateness being a sign of blatant disrespect. One commenter answered her question about his lateness being a universal men's trait. They wrote, "It's not boy brain, it's disrespect."

Another commenter echoed that sentiment and wrote, "It's not a 'boy thing.' It's disrespect. He even bought you flowers as an apology, which is a sign he's not that invested. There's a 98.9% chance that you'll start hating flowers soon."

A separate commenter with more experience advised her to go and have fun on her own the next time he's late. She wrote, "As a 50 year-old woman married for 28 years let me tell you, he is doing it because you are putting up with it. Set your boundaries and tell him not to bother you because you are going out. Go and have a lovely day without him and do that every time."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @connieandlucas' account shared on TikTok.