Server Shares Tips to Make More Money at Slow Restaurants

A server on TikTok who goes by @ryan_stannard4 regularly posts content offering tips to other restaurant workers. His experience in the industry has allowed him to learn different ways to make more money on the job. In a video that received 136,800 likes and 408 comments, Ryan shared several strategies he uses to make more money when working at a slow restaurant.

@ryan_stannard4 I’ve made great money at dead restaurants but it’s basically impossible without regulars, and it’s very stressful. All these things can help but if your restaurant is CONSISTENTLY dead, go somewhere else. Restaurants within walking distance of other restaurants almost ALWAYS do well. Don’t stress about if people are going to walk in the door. ♬ original sound - Ryan Stannard

Ryan, who works as a server, explained that not everyone can work at a busy restaurant. Some restaurants are considered "slow," meaning they don't have as many diners coming through. That can make it difficult for servers to earn good money, but Ryan had some advice: Show up 15 minutes early.

By arriving early, Ryan said he is able to help his coworkers. In turn, they may give some of their tables to him, or he can work ahead and get them cut. When a server gets cut, they go home, and Ryan said it's the perfect opportunity to finish the work they've left behind while collecting the tips from those tables.

Another suggestion he had was to connect with diners. Instead of spending time in the back on his phone, Ryan said he likes to "bounce around" and check on his tables. Many diners appreciate a server who gives them attention, and Ryan said this can also help boost their end-of-night earnings.

His advice seemed solid to some viewers, but other servers in the comments were confused by a few of his suggestions. It sparked a conversation about how different the experience can be from one restaurant to another.

Servers Had Questions About His Strategy for Slow Restaurant Shifts

Ryan’s advice sparked some disagreement among other servers, particularly over his suggestion to arrive early and give up tables later in the shift. Several commenters said their experiences at slow restaurants made that strategy difficult to imagine.

One server was confused about how he was able to show up so early. “What restaurants do y'all work at that you're allowed to clock in fifteen minutes early? They asked. “Also, if I'm working lunch until 5pm, I'm keeping all my late tables (after 4pm) bc 90% of the time they are ordering dinner and cocktails so the check totals are way higher than my lunch checks.”

Another commenter simply wrote, “No dead restaurant manager letting you clock in 15 minutes early.”

A server said they won’t give up the tables they’re serving. “Girl, I make most of my money the last 20 minutes of my shift, then the girls that walk in at 4 on the dot and complain that their section is full. Like idk what to tell you they all just got here, but I won't transfer. If I start the table, I'll finish the table”

Not every server thought his advice was unreasonable. One shared their experience making money when they came early: “Yes I showed up 20 minutes early once for dinner bc I saw that there weren’t any doubles and in those 20 minutes i was the only server and got 6 tables”

Every server seemed to have a different experience, but many commenters questioned whether showing up early to a slow restaurant would actually help them make more money.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @ryan_stannard4's account shared on TikTok.