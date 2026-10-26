TikToker Tells Creepy Corn Maze Story of Five Missing People

TikTok user @justkhandee has a spooky story just in time for Halloween. In a recently posted video, she recounts a story submitted by another user named Kelzie, about five people who allegedly disappeared inside a corn maze for nearly six hours. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 4.9 million views and 4,465 comments.

“Five people disappeared inside of a corn maze where I worked for almost six hours, and when they finally came out around like three o’clock in the morning, they thought that they had only been inside for a little bit under a half an hour,” she begins.

According to the account, the farm was an ordinary, family-owned operation with nothing unusual about it. Its corn maze was designed to take visitors around 30 to 40 minutes to complete. But on one particular night, something allegedly happened that nobody could explain.

The group of five entered the maze at 9:17 p.m. Kelzie reportedly remembered the exact time because they were among the last visitors allowed inside that evening. The group consisted of a father and four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16.

By 10:30 p.m., the farm was beginning to close, but the group still hadn’t returned. At first, employees weren’t too concerned. Visitors sometimes lingered to take photos or goof around. But when staff members searched the maze, including the employee-only passageways, they couldn’t find anyone.

As midnight approached, concern turned into panic.

“At this point management started making calls. Eventually they did call out emergency services and there were fire trucks, police, more people searching the field, someone had contact information for one of the parents, and phones were being called over and over and over again and most of them eventually went straight to voicemail. And we still could not find people in a corn maze that normally took 30 to 40 minutes to finish,” she says.

Then, at 3:07 a.m., the group reportedly emerged through the maze’s regular exit.

“And then at 3:07 in the morning they walked out through the regular exit all five of them together. Nobody was carrying anything, nobody looked injured. They looked confused and one of the two girls in the group saw the emergency vehicles and asked what happened,” she continues.

At first, employees suspected the group was playing a prank. But then the father checked the time on his phone. The group reportedly believed they had been inside the maze for around 40 minutes, not several hours.

The Group Described a Clearing That Wasn’t Supposed to Exist

The group then explained what they remembered happening inside the maze. They had gotten turned around early on and eventually stopped in what they described as a clearing.

One of the girls reportedly said she could hear voices calling out. According to Khandee, the group initially joked that someone else must have gotten lost. They didn’t realize the voices were calling their names.

“They actually joked around that somebody must have gotten lost. They didn't realize that the names that were being called was theirs and one of the girls said that every time they tried walking towards the voices the voices seemed like they were moving further away,” Khandee recounts.

But the voices weren’t the only strange detail. The group also described a clearing that supposedly didn’t exist.

“The other problem was the clearing. There was no clearing. I had worked there for two full seasons. The people who owned the farm had designed that year's maze. There was no bench in the middle of it, there was no scarecrow where they described it, and there wasn't supposed to be open space in the maze at all,” Khandee says while retelling the account.

Despite this, the group reportedly insisted that the clearing was real and said they had returned to it several times while trying to find their way out. According to one of the girls, they had spent a considerable amount of time there deciding which direction to take.

It was also where she noticed that her bracelet was missing.

“She assumed that it had fallen off while they were pushing through the corn, and nobody thought much about it after that. The farm closed for the season just a few weeks later, and eventually the maze was cut down and her bracelet was found,” Khandee says.

The location where the bracelet was discovered, however, reportedly made the story even stranger. It was found nowhere near the paths visitors would have taken. Instead, it was reportedly recovered from a section of the field that had been planted solid, with no trail ever cut through it.

According to the story, nobody could explain how five people had seemingly lost nearly six hours inside a maze that usually took less than an hour to complete. The bracelet’s reported location only added to the mystery.

Viewers Were Creeped Out by the Corn Maze Story

The comments showed that plenty of viewers already find corn mazes unsettling, even without a story like this.

“There is something just off about corn mazes they are extremely creepy,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer shared their own experience, saying, “I was in a corn maze but during the day I will never go in one at night. Sounds to me like this was a glitch in the matrix cause I have no other explanation for it.”

The story also left some viewers surprised that people willingly visit corn mazes after dark.

Others suggested that similar stories had circulated before, with one commenter writing that they had heard of people entering cornfields or mazes and emerging hours later without realizing how much time had passed.

“This isn't the first time I've heard of people going in a corn field/maze and they don't come out for hours but have no memory of being in there for that long,” they said.

Whether viewers believe the story or not, it raises a creepy question just in time for Halloween: Would you be brave enough to enter a corn maze, especially at night?

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the story shared by TikTok creator @justkhandee, which recounts an account submitted by another user.