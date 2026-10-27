TikToker Says Sick Daughter Helped Foil Husband’s Plan

A TikTok video shared by content creator @justkhandee has received 1.4 million views and over 2,200 comments. In the video, she narrates a mother’s terrifying story about how she and her two daughters allegedly narrowly escaped a planned murder attempt by her husband. According to the account, the youngest daughter’s unexpected illness disrupted the family’s lake trip and may have prevented a tragedy.

Khandee began by explaining that the mother believed the only reason she and her children survived was that her five-year-old daughter fell sick at the last possible moment. The woman had reportedly been with her husband for 20 years, and the couple shared two daughters, Sadie, 14, and Willa, five.

According to the story, there had been no noticeable red flags or major concerns in the marriage. Although it wasn't perfect, the couple was doing well financially, there was no frequent conflict, and the mother had not noticed any signs of infidelity. So, she wasn't alarmed when her husband, Grant, planned a weekend getaway for the family at a lake house.

He reportedly explained that he wanted to plan the trip because they hadn't done something together as a family in a long time. The mother said he was particularly excited about renting a boat, which she later suspected could have been where she and her daughters met their deaths if they hadn't left.

The date of their trip finally arrived, and the family reached the lake house on a Friday. Grant had planned the boat ride for Saturday morning, but that morning, their youngest daughter woke up vomiting and running a fever. Recognizing that Willa was unwell, her mother decided it was best for her to skip the boat ride. However, Grant insisted that the child could simply sleep on the boat if she was too sick. The mother stood her ground and said she wouldn't allow their daughter on the boat in that condition.

That's when Grant allegedly began arguing, desperately trying to convince her to change her mind. He even blamed her for ruining their family weekend and causing him to waste money. But the mother had made up her mind and said she was taking Willa home. She then told her older daughter, Sadie, to choose whether she wanted to stay at the lake house with her dad or return home with her. Without hesitation, Sadie chose to leave with her mom.

The Evidence on Grant's Computer Raised Suspicions About the Family Trip

But it was only after the mother returned home that the events surrounding their weekend trip began to make sense. According to the story narrated by Khandee, the first thing that caught the mother's attention was the reaction she received when she went to retrieve their dog, Murphy, from the couple they had left him with for the weekend. They were surprised to see that she had returned at all.

The couple told her that Grant had essentially given them Murphy, along with all his food and veterinary paperwork, and said they could keep him. The mother was confused because he had never discussed this decision with her or their daughters.

Angry, she called Grant to find out why he had made that decision behind her back. He claimed they had already discussed it, which she said wasn't true. The situation with the dog made her suspect that her husband was planning to leave her, prompting her to investigate further.

She first discovered that Grant had made a down payment on a one-bedroom apartment and was scheduled to move in shortly after their lake trip. This further convinced her that he was planning to leave her. But when she opened his computer, she found recent searches about boating accidents, how they were investigated, and the financial procedures that follow the death of a spouse in a boating accident.

The mother then suspected that her husband's alleged plan for the lake trip and boat ride was to kill her and their daughters. She ultimately packed up their belongings, took her daughters to live with her parents, and left Grant for good.

Reacting to the post, many commenters agreed that if her daughter had not gotten sick, the story would've had a much darker ending. One commenter wrote, "Your daughter getting sick was GOD interrupting the devil's plan."

Another commenter said she should've involved the police about the internet searches. They wrote, "Even though nothing happened, you should've called the police and had them go over the internet searches with all the experience you had at both houses."

The story, as narrated by Khandee, has prompted viewers to discuss the disturbing discoveries and the role the child's sudden illness may have played in changing the family's plans.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @justkhandee, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.