TikToker Calls Parents Giving Teens Alcohol a Red Flag

TikTok user @suzanneroxanne has a message for parents who think it's OK to give other kids alcohol in their home. Not only is it dangerous, but it can also make the parents look suspicious. At the time of publication, the video had 28,600 views and 54 comments.

@suzanneroxanne, who goes by Suzanne on the platform, posted the video with the caption "Adults I'd Never Trust Around My Kids." It was stitched from a video by another creator telling people never to give her kids alcohol in their home.

"In what world would you give someone else's children anything that could impair their judgment? It doesn't make you a cool parent. It makes you suspicious," she begins in the video.

Suzanne goes on to explain her own strict upbringing and how her classmates reacted to it. According to her, when she was in middle school, she attended a sleepover where the host's mother bought alcohol for the group.

"I was staying the night at someone else's house and the mom began making fun of how strict my parents were. And then she went on to buy us liquor and get us impaired," she recalls.

She continues, saying she never thought that mother was a "cool mom." In fact, it made her think the opposite. "I think she was a loser," she says. "I think that's extremely weird and creepy to impair someone else's children."

To Suzanne, trying to be seen as a cool parent can be detrimental to kids, especially when incidents like this can happen. Some parents focus too much on trying to be friends with their own kids and their kids' friends. If someone gives your child any kind of substance, she tells viewers, call the police.

"Not only is that inappropriate. That is predatory behavior," Suzanne says.

TikToker Explains Why Parents Giving Alcohol to Teens Raises Red Flags

The cautionary tale resonated with viewers, some of whom shared their own experiences with adults supplying alcohol to minors.

"My husbands[sic] stepdad was providing alcohol to underage girls that would come over to the house that were friends with his sister. Needless to say he had a motive and spent many years in prison. My MIL allowed it all. Never alerted authorities. Someone else did," one user wrote.

"I feel like adults who do this are unpopular with other adults so they try to fit in with teenagers," another user suggested.

Many commenters expressed disbelief that this behavior needed to be called out at all. However, others pointed out that it was common, making it all the more frustrating.

"I wasn't allowed to hang out at those houses because my mom recognized how dangerous that really was. I'm glad she kept me from that as a teen because things always seemed to go form[sic] 0 to 100 and the adults were inebriated too," another user recalled.

The comment highlighted concerns about the risks of being around adults who provide alcohol to minors, particularly when those adults are drinking, too.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @suzanneroxanne, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.