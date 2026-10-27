Woman Skips Family Dinner for Man but Learned a Lesson

Victoria, also known as @itsvictoriavega on TikTok, has a weekly dinner with her family. It’s a time for them to see each other and catch up on what’s happened over the past week. She looks forward to it every week, but she decided to skip one dinner because she was seeing a man and wanted to spend time with him. However, she quickly learned that family comes first. At the time of writing, her video had 65,700 views and 57 comments.

Victoria’s relationship with the man was still relatively new. This would have been their third date. As she was getting ready to go out, he told her the plans had changed. Instead of having her over for dinner, he was going to spend the evening with his friends. She could come over for dessert, but they wouldn’t be going on a proper date.

Of course, she was disappointed. He wasn’t giving her the time of day. After getting her excited about their plans, he left her feeling unwanted. The entire time, she could have been with her family, who provided her with love and support. She couldn’t have been more disappointed.

She said she had learned her lesson. Never again would she let a man dictate her plans. Instead, she would choose family dinner every time.

Many people in the comments could relate to her experience, and they shared the same opinion: Family always comes first.

Viewers Question the Man's Last-Minute Change of Plans for Their Date

Several of her followers had been in similar situations at some point in their lives. They had learned the same lesson she did: A man is never worth missing out on family time.

“Always go to family dinner!” one commenter advised. Another chimed in, “FAMILY IS Everything.. Remember that.”

Other commenters joked about the dessert he offered as a consolation after changing their plans. “I’d show up, take a bite of his cake looking in my BEST FIT and walk out immediately and go out for a drink solo! You’re way too gorg for that bs,” one TikToker wrote.

“You didn’t make the dessert, but you definitely made it to the breakfast,” another commenter quipped. There were also plenty of comments asking what was for dessert. What could he possibly have thought would make it up to her?

Of course, some commenters speculated that he wasn’t actually spending the evening with his friends. Instead, they suspected he was on a date with someone else.

“He wasn’t with the boys, he was on a date!” one commenter claimed. Another expressed disbelief at his behavior, writing, “Ewwwww. Why are they so gross !!”

It was clear that many commenters thought Victoria should have put family dinner first, and it seems she learned her lesson.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @itsvictoriavega, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.