Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Trending

TikToker Shares Why She Regrets Skipping Family Dinner for a Man, Prompting Viewers to Remind Her: ‘Always Go to Family Dinner!’

5:06 PM CDT on October 27, 2026

Woman Skips Family Dinner for Man but Learned a Lesson

Woman Skips Family Dinner for Man but Learned a Lesson

|Image Credit: TikTok/itsvictoriavega

Victoria, also known as @itsvictoriavega on TikTok, has a weekly dinner with her family. It’s a time for them to see each other and catch up on what’s happened over the past week. She looks forward to it every week, but she decided to skip one dinner because she was seeing a man and wanted to spend time with him. However, she quickly learned that family comes first. At the time of writing, her video had 65,700 views and 57 comments.

Victoria’s relationship with the man was still relatively new. This would have been their third date. As she was getting ready to go out, he told her the plans had changed. Instead of having her over for dinner, he was going to spend the evening with his friends. She could come over for dessert, but they wouldn’t be going on a proper date.

Of course, she was disappointed. He wasn’t giving her the time of day. After getting her excited about their plans, he left her feeling unwanted. The entire time, she could have been with her family, who provided her with love and support. She couldn’t have been more disappointed.

She said she had learned her lesson. Never again would she let a man dictate her plans. Instead, she would choose family dinner every time.

Many people in the comments could relate to her experience, and they shared the same opinion: Family always comes first.

Viewers Question the Man's Last-Minute Change of Plans for Their Date

Several of her followers had been in similar situations at some point in their lives. They had learned the same lesson she did: A man is never worth missing out on family time.

“Always go to family dinner!” one commenter advised. Another chimed in, “FAMILY IS Everything.. Remember that.”

Other commenters joked about the dessert he offered as a consolation after changing their plans. “I’d show up, take a bite of his cake looking in my BEST FIT and walk out immediately and go out for a drink solo! You’re way too gorg for that bs,” one TikToker wrote.

“You didn’t make the dessert, but you definitely made it to the breakfast,” another commenter quipped. There were also plenty of comments asking what was for dessert. What could he possibly have thought would make it up to her?

Of course, some commenters speculated that he wasn’t actually spending the evening with his friends. Instead, they suspected he was on a date with someone else.

“He wasn’t with the boys, he was on a date!” one commenter claimed. Another expressed disbelief at his behavior, writing, “Ewwwww. Why are they so gross !!”

It was clear that many commenters thought Victoria should have put family dinner first, and it seems she learned her lesson.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @itsvictoriavega, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Redditor Questions Whether He Was Wrong to Ask His Grieving Wife to Sleep on the Couch After Her Nightmares Began Disrupting His Sleep

October 27, 2026
Trending

TikToker Explains Why Men May Stare at Women but Hesitate to Approach Them, Offering Her Theory on Attraction, Appearance, and Modern Dating

October 27, 2026
Trending

TikToker Narrates Mother’s Terrifying Family Getaway After Her Youngest Daughter’s Sudden Illness Changes Everything About the Trip

October 27, 2026
Trending

TikToker Says One Type of Adult Raises Serious Red Flags for Parents, Recalling a Middle School Experience That Left Her With a Very Different Opinion: ‘I Think She Was a Loser’

October 27, 2026
Trending

Woman’s Family Cabin Trip Took a Shocking Turn After Fiancé Met Her Siblings: ‘It Was Heavenly Bliss Until He Met My Family’

October 27, 2026
Trending

Reddit User Says Couple Returned to Claim Her Family’s Concert Seats After Being Asked to Move: ‘That Kind of Behavior Will Get You Ejected’

October 27, 2026