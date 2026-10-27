Woman Says Fiancé Cheated After Meeting Her Family

A woman on Instagram who goes by the username @jamie.nelson98 shared a story about the time she took her fiancé home to meet her family. They went on a trip to a cabin with her siblings, but things didn’t go as planned. What was once bliss turned into a breakup in the blink of an eye. At the time of writing, her story had 10,800 likes and 340 comments.

Jamie’s story started with her explaining how happy they were in their relationship. They made a great couple. But when it was time to take him home to meet her family, things couldn’t have gone much worse. The person she thought she knew and loved as her fiancé turned out to be someone completely different.

She and her siblings decided to take a trip together. Her brother, sister, brother-in-law, and fiancé joined her on the vacation. They were all getting to know one another, which was important to her. She wanted her partner to fit in with their crew. However, he took that job a little too far.

The trip quickly became stressful. Her sister and brother-in-law wouldn’t stop fighting. Jamie said they were on their seventh argument of the day when her sister finally lost her cool. Eventually, her sister needed to walk away from the situation. She wanted to go on a hike, so they set out together as a family.

Jamie’s fiancé thought the hike should be strictly for the siblings. Clearly, her sister was upset and could use some time away from the full group. Jamie thought this was thoughtful, and they set off on their walk.

Early in the hike, her sister started complaining. Although the hike had been her idea, she wanted to turn around. Jamie assumed her sister was upset about the fights with her husband, but there was more behind her emotions.

Jamie offered to walk her sister back to where they were staying, but her sister said no. When Jamie and her brother returned from the hike, she couldn’t believe what she found. The video ended there, but someone in the comments who had seen Part 2 filled everyone in on what allegedly happened next.

Internet Sleuths Found Out What Her Fiancé Did Wrong

“Saving you all the time, she went back to the cabin alone without her brother and found her fiance and sister doing the deed. She took their photo, sent it to the family group chat, gave back the ring, packed everything and went back alone and stopped being in contact with everyone,” the commenter wrote. “Also the sister's husband wasn't very kind towards the fiancé after he found out.”

According to the commenter, Jamie discovered that her fiancé and sister had been cheating, ended the engagement, returned the ring, packed her things, and left.

People were disturbed by the revelation. They suspected the story wasn’t heading in a good direction for Jamie, but they were caught off guard by her fiancé’s alleged actions.

However, some thought Jamie had made mistakes along the way. “Ew sending a photo like that to the family gc is weird AF,” another commenter wrote.

Opinions were mixed, but many commenters also criticized Jamie’s storytelling and questioned her decision to send the photo to the family group chat.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the story, which are based on the account shared by Instagram user @jamie.nelson98.