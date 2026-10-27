Is AI Making Cyberattacks Harder To Stop? ‘Black October’ Sparks A Debate About Threat to Humanity and Digital Security

A wave of cyber incidents has made people across the tech industry concerned enough to take to online forums. There, they have been describing the recent run of software vulnerabilities and reported data breaches as "Black October." The events have also sparked discussion about whether AI is accelerating cyberattacks to the point that security teams are unable to keep up with the response.

A post on the r/ArtificialInteligence subreddit garnered more than 1,300 upvotes as people discussed several incidents.

One user went so far as to call the previous 48 hours "the most serious (...) in the history of cyber security" and suggested that several incidents that would normally fill the news for months had occurred within just a few days. The incidents discussed in the thread involved PHP, GitLab and Node.js vulnerabilities, as well as security breaches involving cloud infrastructure, software distribution systems and digital certificates.

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Among the issues was PHP2Shell, a pair of critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language used to build many websites. The vulnerabilities prompted an emergency round of security patches in October. GitLab, a software development platform, also issued security patches for a critical vulnerability.

Researchers reported a software supply chain compromise involving AOMEI Backupper. GTFI and Mandiant reported that attackers had compromised configuration files on the software vendor's update servers between April and July 2026, delivering a multistage malicious payload.

These incidents illustrate how a vulnerability in an application or a compromised software distribution channel can pose risks beyond a single app. The Reddit thread also mentioned reports involving the AI tool LiteLLM, the hosting platforms Railway and Zeabur, and compromised digital certificate infrastructure. However, the incidents differ significantly in nature, scale and timeline. A newly disclosed vulnerability does not necessarily mean an attack has taken place.

A key theme of the discussion was whether AI is accelerating the rate at which vulnerabilities are being discovered. The thread included posts from both Benjamin Todd and Calle. One referred to the difficulty humans face in keeping up with the level of automation in cyber activity. The other showed a graph of the number of CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) reported.

CVEs are identifiers assigned to publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. An increase in the number of CVEs would suggest that more vulnerabilities are being found and reported, but that alone does not mean the number of successful cyberattacks has increased at the same rate.

Reddit users' reactions varied, ranging from alarm to outright skepticism. Some asked whether AI-driven defenses would be necessary to deal with the volume of automated attacks. Others believed that traditional security measures, such as timely patching, multifactor authentication (MFA) and monitoring, would still be adequate.

Another user suggested that the underlying vulnerabilities had existed for years. They added that AI was simply making such loopholes easier to find, rather than creating a new legion of problems.