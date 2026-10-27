TikTok user @haileyvanrenen shared a video discussing things she doesn’t want to see happen this Halloween. She made it clear that if any of those things happened, she wouldn’t hesitate to call the police. The video, posted Oct. 23, had received 103,100 views at the time of publication.

The first item on her list was black cat sacrifices. “I don’t want to see any news coverage, any posts. I don’t want to see a single thing saying any black cats were harmed by people on Halloween because they thought they were evil,” she said. She added that harming any creature would be awful. The TikTok creator added that black cats were just cats and nothing about them was evil.



The second item on the list was bank robberies involving costumes. The creator recalled a time when she couldn’t leave a shopping area because the surrounding roads were closed. She said that someone had dressed up in a costume and robbed a bank near where she was parked. “On that day I realised that it is way too common that happens,” she said. She ended by saying she didn’t know whether the police had ever found out who the person was.

The third item on the list was chasing children. The TikTok creator said older people, including those in their 20s, shouldn’t dress up and scare children or chase them with fake weapons. “Why are you chasing a 6-year-old who is dressed as a ladybug in a clown costume? Why is that something you find fun to do?” she asked.

The creator’s final point was that she didn’t want to see people taking entire buckets of candy from doorsteps. “You do not need an entire bucket. You won’t even be able to eat an entire bucket. And you need to be kind and leave stuff for other kids too. Don't be the reason another kid is disappointed on Halloween,” she said.



One user wrote, “At my old house years ago ( I was prolly 5 ) me and my family went out and left a bowl at our door and a group of teens dumped it all out into their bags.” Another commented, “So like I’m gonna look around my town and foster the black kitties for the night I swear there was four of them last year that went missing.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @haileyvanrenen’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.