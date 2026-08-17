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Amazon Worker Says Employees Asked for Raises, Then Shows What They Got Instead—‘You Know What We Get’

2:55 PM CDT on August 17, 2026

Amazon Employee Says Workers Got Foosball Table Instead of Raises

Amazon Employee Says Workers Got Foosball Table Instead of Raises

|Photo Credit: X/@WallStreetApes

A person claiming to be an Amazon employee took to social media to criticize the company after saying workers asked for raises but received a foosball table instead. They claim that instead of giving employees the raises many had asked for, the company provided them with a toy for employees to share.

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Amazon Worker Says Employees Got a Foosball Table Instead of Raises

In a clip reshared to X by @WallStreetApes, an alleged Amazon employee appears to show themselves in the break room of what looks like an Amazon warehouse. They begin to explain that “here at Amazon we ask for raises, but you know what we get,” before heading over to a foosball table sitting in the middle of a large break area with other tables and chairs.

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They continue, “dumb shit like this,” adding, “throw that stupid ass s--t in the trash.”

He’s pretty much saying that Amazon employees, given that he does work for the company and is the one who asked for the raise, would much prefer being provided with higher wages rather than a table everyone can share that is limited to two people playing at a time.

But not everyone in the comments sided with the alleged employee, suggesting that they should be given raises rather than what they viewed as a measly foosball table. “Pay your f--king employees and FLEX drivers more. Stop being cheap and greedy,” one person wrote while also tagging Amazon’s X account in their comment.

But someone else suggested that Amazon does give regular raises which could put the original poster’s argument to rest. “Amazon employees get regular raises every single year. It's one of the best places to work,” they wrote.

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Another commenter opposed raises for Amazon workers and then made several derogatory claims about the company's employees, and wrote, “Amazon only hire the DEI LGBBTQ low IQ. They will get a great pay decrease very soon. They can never organize to form a union, they are all illegals and very low IQ slaves. Amazon is a slave work house, you just shut up and collect your slave wages.”

Another also took a pretty defensive tone toward the poster, writing, “So leave and get a different job. I don’t feel bad for them at all. Us in the skilled trades are now naming our price as you lazy fucks with no skill cry you get nothing for your non skill easy to replace jobs.”

Meanwhile, several others called out Amazon employees for allegedly not coming together to negotiate for higher wages. Overall, people were pretty divided on Amazon’s alleged approach to handling employees’ request for higher wages, with some saying they should provide them and others simply telling Amazon employees to stop complaining and do their jobs.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the person in the video is an Amazon employee or whether the foosball table was provided in response to employee requests for raises. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If you haven't actually contacted Ama

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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