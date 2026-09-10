Texas Roadhouse Server Shares Experience Serving Deaf Guests

McKenzie, a TikToker who goes by @mckenzie5821, is a server who opened up about what she described as her worst night working in the restaurant industry. Her video received 79,000 likes and 363 comments, sparking a discussion about working in restaurants and the challenges servers can encounter on the job.

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McKenzie said her worst night as a server happened while she was working at Texas Roadhouse. When a large table of 14 guests came in, she wasn't surprised. However, she was relatively new to the job, and it was her first time serving a party that large.

She approached the table to take their drink orders, but no one responded. It seemed to McKenzie that the guests weren't listening to her, and she began wondering whether she was doing something wrong as a server. She said the experience ended up being the worst night of her career, as she initially thought the guests were ignoring her.

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She soon realized that wasn't the case. The entire group was deaf, and the communication barrier had made it difficult for her to take their orders.

McKenzie's video caption reads, "It was the longest night of my life." She didn't elaborate on exactly what happened during the rest of the interaction or whether the restaurant had been informed that the group would need to communicate differently.

The video sparked a conversation among servers and other TikTok users about how restaurants handle situations in which employees and customers may have different communication needs.

A TikTok Server Had Similar A Experience

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One commenter was confused about how the situation unfolded. "So…how did THEY expect it to go?" she asked.

Another person responded, "My guess is they called beforehand to let a manager know, but management forgot to pass on the message."

Someone else agreed, saying they weren't sure how the group expected the interaction to go if the server wasn't prepared for the communication barrier.

Other servers said they would have been comfortable handling the table. One commenter wrote, "As a server fluent in ASL (certified) this is my dream."

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Several servers also shared similar experiences of their own.

"Okay, so I've actually had this too. But it was like 10 ppl. They made a reservation, so I was aware before getting them, and I feel like that should be standard in this situation? At the very least, your host had to know…?" one person wrote.

Another commenter added, "This legit happened to me yesterday wtf. I thought they were ignoring me at first."

The comments suggest that McKenzie's experience isn't unique. Several servers said they had encountered similar situations and emphasized how much easier it can be when restaurant staff know ahead of time what communication accommodations a table may need.