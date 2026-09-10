Man Says Tinder Date Turned Negative at the Fair

Maxwell, who goes by @maxwellsvision on TikTok, shared a video about a frustrating trip to the Orange County Fair with a woman he met on Tinder. The video had 372,700 likes and 1,935 comments at the time of writing. Maxwell said he quickly noticed that the woman was negative and later regretted agreeing to go with her.

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After staying off Tinder for several months, Maxwell said he received a notification while he was getting his morning coffee at Starbucks. He was surprised because he hadn’t liked anyone on Tinder. He said the notification was from a woman named Jackie, who had Super Liked him so they could start a conversation.

She messaged him shortly afterward and asked him to go to the fair with her. Maxwell said he found it odd that she skipped a greeting and went straight to asking him out. He replied with a joke that if she was going to come on so strongly, she could pay for the date. He said the joke did not go over well and that he began noticing what he described as her negative attitude.

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Maxwell said he wasn’t looking to date, so he told Jackie that although they had met on Tinder, they could still go to the fair together. She told him she had difficulty making friends, which made Maxwell feel sympathetic toward her. He agreed to meet her there the following weekend.

Jackie messaged him on Tinder at their planned meeting time, 1 p.m., asking why he wasn’t there yet. Maxwell said he was running late and would arrive around 1:20 p.m. He said this upset her and led to a series of messages from her on Tinder.

When Maxwell arrived, he said Jackie was upset with him. He felt bad for being late, so he paid for her fair ticket. According to Maxwell, she responded that it was the least he could do.

Once they entered the fair, Maxwell said he made a beeline for the turkey legs. He said the food was the main reason he wanted to go.

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Spending Time With the Woman From Tinder Was a Mistake

After getting the turkey legs, Maxwell said he was happy with the food. Jackie, however, did not enjoy hers. He said she complained about how salty it was and continued complaining about other aspects of the day.

Maxwell said he eventually became tired of the complaints and left. He said he was frustrated by what he described as her constant negativity and regretted agreeing to meet her after they connected on Tinder.

TikTok users had mixed reactions to the video. Some criticized Maxwell for complaining about someone else’s negativity, while others agreed that constantly negative behavior can be difficult to deal with.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the outing described in the TikTok video. The details of Maxwell and Jackie’s interactions, including their plans to attend the fair and what happened during the outing, are based solely on @maxwellsvision’s account shared on TikTok.