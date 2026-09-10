Man Says Woman Confirmed Their First Date, Then Blocked Him

TikTok creator @trey.lars shared a story about planning a first date with a woman he met on a dating site, only to be ghosted shortly before they were supposed to meet. The video has received nearly 8 million views and 17,500 comments and other engagements.

Featured Video

The TikTok creator said he met a woman on a dating site and that they communicated consistently for two months. About a month after they started getting to know each other, they planned their first date.

He said everything was going according to plan until the day of the date, when she canceled because she was sick. He said she appeared to be genuinely ill, so he continued communicating with her.

@trey.lars Genuinely still heated from this. Happened today, but I just can’t wrap my head around how it’s so hard to tell someone you’re not interested or at least not leave them on when it requires planning on their end. You know who you are, don’t do this to the next guy that tries to plan something with you. Ridiculous. #ghosted #stoodup #overthis #dating #fyp ♬ original sound - Trey L

Advertisement

Trey explained that he would be getting off work early on a Friday, so he asked her out on another date. He said she responded positively, so he began making plans for their outing.

Excited to finally meet her, he made reservations at one of his favorite restaurants for Friday evening. To make sure the date was still happening, he said he messaged her Tuesday and asked whether the timing still worked for her. According to Trey, she confirmed that it did.

The following day, he sent her the details and said he would drive to her location to meet her. He also told her he had planned a game of mini-golf after dinner if they had enough time, since he lived far away. However, she never responded.

Trey said he waited for hours but still didn't receive a response. At midnight, he decided to text her and asked her to confirm before he went to work whether she would still be available. He said he received no response.

Advertisement

She Ghosted Him Days Before Their Date After Confirming

Trey said that when he woke up Friday, the day they had planned to meet, his messages still had not received a response. He then reached out to her on another social media platform and asked her to let him know whether the date was still happening.

After realizing she was active on the platform but had not responded, he sent her a voicemail asking her to respond. Shortly afterward, he said she blocked him. Trey said he has not heard from her since.

He also said he had been excited to go on the date but was frustrated after being ghosted.

Advertisement

The video received reactions from mostly women who praised Trey for being intentional and taking the lead in planning the date. One commenter wrote, “You did everything right. So many women would love this effort and appreciate it deeply. It’s hard to find a man who plans dates so precisely nowadays. I hope you find someone who matches your effort, she’s out there!!”

Another commenter shared her own experience of being ghosted before a date. She wrote, “Same thing happened to me. HE planned what would have been our THIRD date. We talked the entire day before. I texted him the morning of, he goes on dnd and I never heard from him again. It’s diabolical out here.”

Another commenter didn't hold back about what she thought about people who ghost others. She wrote, "Ghosting is so unbelievably immature."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the TikTok video. The details of the planned dates, communication between Trey and the woman, and the circumstances surrounding the ghosting are based solely on @trey.lars’ account shared on TikTok.