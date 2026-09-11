A woman named Colette, who goes by @glencocopuff on TikTok, shared a story about what she described as the worst first date she had ever been on. She said the man was patronizing, rude and disrespectful but still wanted to see her again. Colette said she was confused by the entire exchange and that the date “just keeps getting worse and worse.”

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The video, which had 10,800 likes and 1,071 comments at the time of writing, begins with Colette providing some background about the date. Before they met, she said they had hit it off over text. She expected the date to go well but said that quickly changed when the man arrived with what she described as a large ego.

He started by complaining about people at his job who were below him. Colette said he was frustrated with their behavior and seemed to want her to ask what he did for a living. She didn’t take the bait, but he eventually told her he worked in investment banking. According to Colette, he assumed she didn’t know what investment banking was. She said she was annoyed but didn’t want to continue the conversation.

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Her date then asked when she had moved to the city, and she said it had been recently. She said things became uncomfortable when he told her he refused to date people who were new to the area because they didn’t have an established community there yet. Colette said the comment made her roll her eyes.

He then talked about having lived in China and shared stories about his experience there. Colette said he again came across as boastful when he mentioned that he spoke Chinese. When she asked whether he spoke Mandarin or Cantonese, she said he seemed surprised that she knew the difference between the two languages.

Colette said the interaction made her feel as though he viewed her as unintelligent, despite her familiarity with China and its culture. Eventually, she said she called him out on his behavior.

The Date Only Got Worse From There

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Colette said she found it disrespectful that he agreed to go on a date with her after knowing she had recently moved to the city. She said the information was included on her dating profile and was not something she had hidden.

She also said she had asked him questions about himself based on information listed on his profile, while he appeared not to have read hers. He reportedly described himself as a “straight shooter,” but Colette said she remained unimpressed.

Commenters largely focused on the behavior Colette described. One person said they were exhausted just listening to the story and wrote, “Let’s normalize leaving dates after 5 minutes.” Another commenter wrote, “He sounds immature as hell.”

Others shared their own experiences with bad dates, with some saying they would have left the situation earlier.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the date described in the TikTok video. The details of the date and the interactions between Colette and the man are based solely on Colette’s account shared on TikTok.