Woman Says Dinner and a Movie Can Be a Bad First Date Sign

Cassidy, who goes by @cheesecassadilluh on TikTok, shared her thoughts about a common first-date plan. She doesn’t think going to dinner for a first date and seeing a movie for the second is a good sign for the future of the relationship. She doesn’t share what her ideal first date would be, but her video sparked a discussion in the comments.

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The video, which had 143,900 likes and 444 comments at the time of writing, is relatively simple. Chappell Roan’s song “Casual” plays over the video. The song is about a relationship with no strings attached that feels less casual to one person.

The text over the video reads, “When the first date is dinner and the second date is a movie,” suggesting that Cassidy views this as a sign that the relationship is casual and that the other person may not be taking it seriously.

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The caption reads, “FOR ME, this is the sign that it’s just casual.” Cassidy doesn’t believe these types of dates provide a solid foundation for a strong, long-lasting relationship.

Commenters share creative first-date ideas while others defend dinner and movies

In the comments, Cassidy received mixed reactions. Some followers agreed, saying they would prefer something more romantic or unique. Others disagreed, noting that dinner and a movie are classic and reliable date choices.

“Those are both insane choices for an early stage date,” one person commented. Cassidy responded by asking, “what is acceptable then?” The commenter suggested several alternatives, writing, “Drinks, coffee, museum, picnic, something w low time commitment in case it’s terrible. Also a movie you can’t talk at all so that’s a terrible date idea.”

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Another user disagreed, sharing their own experience with a movie date. “nah I went to see a really bad movie with my ex on our first and we just talked and laughed at how bad it was the whole time. It was great and we had dinner beforehand to get to know each other better.”

Other commenters also shared experiences that challenged Cassidy’s view. One wrote, “My first date was at the movies and the second was dinner and we ended up dating for a year soooo.” Another said, “Wait I love movies though, and when it’s a rly good one and you get to debrief abt it and compare it to others and talk abt the acting I love it.”

Someone else shared a successful first date that was less traditional: “Last guy I dated we walked around the city and spoke then we went to his place so I could meet his cat and then I played Elden Ring on his PS4, and then we kissed, and I went home.”

Ultimately, commenters had different opinions about whether dinner and a movie make good early dates, with some preferring more unconventional activities and others saying traditional dates can work for them.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances or relationships described in the comments. The discussion about first-date preferences is based on Cassidy’s account shared on TikTok and the personal experiences commenters described in response.