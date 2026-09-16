People Are Naming the One Brand They Are Loyal to for Life — the Chewy Customer Service Stories Alone Are Worth the Click

A Reddit post on r/AskReddit started a discussion about brands that users are loyal to. The post, titled ‘What brand are you loyal to for life?’, received 1,500 comments, and the comments section was filled with several answers.

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The most-mentioned brand was Chewy, the American online pet retailer, which drew praise primarily for its customer service following the deaths of users' pets. It is based in Plantation, Florida. This brand went public in 2019.

One commenter wrote, “When our dog died shortly after we refilled a prescription for her, they refunded the cost of the prescription, but couldn't take it back, so they suggested we give it to our vet for animals that needed it, but the owners couldn't afford it. A few days later, we got flowers and a card from the company, signed by several of the people in the office.”



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Another commenter praised the brand and wrote, “I had to call Chewy customer service because my dog food came destroyed. While the rep was processing the replacement, she asked how my dog is. I told her he unfortunately is about to have TPLO surgery. She said she’s sorry to hear that and to give him her best. A few days later, a toy and a get-well-soon card came in the mail from Chewy. Little things like that make such a big difference.”



The second brand that popped up in the comments section is Le Creuset. Talking about this brand, one user wrote, “My wife bought me a Le Creuset cast iron skillet as a gift 19 years ago, and that thing is still as good as it was the day it was new. Got some signs of wear, but it’s a tank.”

Another user wrote, “Expensive as f-ck, but they replaced my 10-year-old casserole pot no questions asked. Worth the money, knowing if you look after it, you're buying it for life.”

Osprey, an American backpack brand founded in 1974, also appeared frequently in the thread — with commenters citing both product quality and the company's warranty policy. One user wrote, “They make amazing packs, and their warranty is stellar.”

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Another user wrote, “Have to agree to [sic] this, only buy osprey bags now. If you have a problem they ship the part the next day.” A third user wrote, “Pretty sure private equity owns them now... Still good as far as I can tell, but I'm nervous that the next time I want to buy one a few years from now, that it won't be the same. Edit: not private equity, but they were acquired by Helen of Troy Limited in 2021.”



The fourth brand that was being talked about in the comments section was Sensodyne toothpaste. One user wrote in support, “I started getting canker sores out of nowhere, and they occured back-to-back for over a year. Friggin miserable. Tried switching my diet, cut out coffee, various vitamins, and so on. Nothing worked until I switched to Sensodyne with it being free of sodium lauryl sulfate (sls). Haven't had a canker sore since.”



One commenter wrote, “I was incredibly prone to calculus. I would get whatever toothpaste was on sale, and each dental cleaning was brutal. I switched to sensodyne and it decreased like 99%. My dentist pretty much told me to never switch toothpaste again at my next visit.”