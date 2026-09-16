A Thrifted T-Shirt Had Mysterious Letters on It — Internet Instantly Recognized the Star Wars Reference.

A Reddit user recently shared a picture on the r/whatisit subreddit. It was a picture of a T-shirt the user found at a thrift store with random letters printed on the front. The user asked what the letters meant, and commenters quickly identified the source.

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The letters were printed in black on the plain white T-shirt. One commenter identified the quote as a famous exchange between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from 'Revenge of the Sith,' in which Obi-Wan confronts Anakin after his turn to the dark side, culminating in the line 'Only a Sith deals in absolutes.'

Explaining the meaning of the text written on the t-shirt, another user wrote, “I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire. Your new Empire? Don't make me kill you. Anakin, my allegiance is to the Republic, to democracy! If you are not with me, then you are my enemy. Only a Sith deals in absolutes. I will do what I must. You will try.” A third user made it simpler and wrote, “dialogue between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star War. [sic]”



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Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are the two central characters in the Star Wars franchise. Their complex relationship forms the emotional core of the prequel trilogy. Kenobi is portrayed as a wise and noble Jedi Master who was trained as a Padawan by Qui-Gon Jinn in 'The Phantom Menace.' He promised his dying master to train Anakin.

Kenobi fought in the Clone Wars, went into exile on Tatooine, and later trained Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker..

