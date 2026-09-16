Man Asked His Date Who He Was Up Against — She Said ‘You’re Competing Against Me, Not Other Guys’

A TikTok posted by @stphlimreads on March 3, 2024, shows the creator, known as Stephanie, recounting a question her date asked near the end of the night while the two walked outside in New York. The video had drawn more than 2.2 million likes as of publication.

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Stephanie says the date ended without plans to meet again, but a question her date asked stuck with her. "He's never gonna see me again," she says, "but he asked me a question that kind of made me go..." He jokingly asked, "Oh so who are these other guys that I'm in competition with?" She replied, "Other guys? No, you're in competition with me. You're competing against me."

She went on to tell him, "I'm f-cking great. I'm fun. I know how to do everything for myself," before asking him, "What is going to make you special enough for me to want to share my life with?" She said her date "was aghast" at the question, adding, "I was being dead serious."

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The TikToker tells viewers, "You guys have to remember you're f-cking great." She had been single for what is "coming on three, oh god, it's coming up three years now," and says, "There is something else that I love more than myself." She adds, "I'm very sure of who I am as a person," before arguing, "Men are scared of independent women. If you are not coming in prepared and sure of yourself, then you're not game."

Commenters responded with their own dating stories involving unusual or off-putting questions from matches or dates. One described a date who asked an odd question about her cat. They wrote, "I had a date look at my cat and say 'is that permenant?' and I go 'yeah but you're not.'[sic]"

Another described a match who ended things abruptly after learning about her career. They wrote, "I literally matched a guy and he asked what I did for work. When I said Sr. project manager for a construction company he unmatched me."

A different commenter recalled a comment about being single that they turned back around on the person who said it. They wrote, "Literally had a person tell me recently 'you're single..and alone' and I replied 'and happy, unlike half my friends in relationships right now.'"

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identity of the date involved. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account as shared on TikTok.