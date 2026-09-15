Xavier Griswold, who goes by @xrgriswold on TikTok, works as a cashier at a local grocery store. While he is mostly known for his gym content online, he recently began sharing some of the stories he has picked up while working behind the register. His cashier stories have received 96,900 likes and 619 comments.

Featured Video

Griswold starts by explaining that outside of the gym, he works as a cashier for his day job. He says he has encountered plenty of unusual situations while working at the grocery store.

He begins with a story about an unusual combination of products a customer purchased. The customer bought two bottles of Jack Daniel's and a pregnancy test.

Advertisement

Griswold then recalled a conversation with a regular customer, an unhoused woman who came into the store to buy candy. She left him with a cryptic comment.

“Don’t complain. They’re coming,” she told him.

Griswold said the comment left him wondering who she was referring to.

He also shared a story about a child who came into the store with his grandmother and asked for a pack of peanut M&M's. When his grandmother refused, the child responded by telling her to “shut the eff up.”

Advertisement

Other cashiers share their own unusual customer service encounters

Griswold's stories prompted other TikTok users who work in customer service to share some of their own experiences.

“I frequently get put on self checkout. Old people will come to the SELF checkout and insist I help them because ‘it’s too complicated’ THEN GO TO A REGISTER WHERE THERE IS A PERSON TO HELP YOU???,” one cashier commented.

Another user shared a more serious interaction they had with an older customer.

Advertisement

“I will never forget checking out an older man and complimenting the flowers he had chosen and he says, ‘Thank you. They're for my wife's grave. God should've taken me instead though. Every day I'm alive and she's not feels like a punishment.’ Like, I am sooo sorry dude. That's terrible. But please see a therapist who specializes in grief and don't offload that stuff onto unsuspecting cashiers,” they wrote.

Other commenters responded to Griswold's stories, including the one about the child speaking to his grandmother.

“I guarantee you he heard his parents tell his grandma that a few times,” one person wrote.

Customer service workers continued sharing their own experiences, including unusual questions, difficult interactions and unexpected purchases.

Advertisement

“Customer service stories will never get old to me. Today I had a lady complain that the last sip of her soda tasted like water…the ice melted obviously, it tastes like water,” another user wrote.

The comments showed that Griswold's experiences were not unique to his grocery store job, with other customer service workers sharing their own encounters from behind the register.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by @xrgriswold and commenters, which are based on their own accounts of working in customer service.