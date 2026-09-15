Gemma, who goes by @gemma.moro on TikTok, is a server at a local restaurant. She says she has seen plenty of bad dates while working, from awkward conversations to customers who talk over their dates. However, during one recent shift, she served a couple on their first date and quickly became convinced they would work out.

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Before getting to the couple’s date, Gemma shared some of the awkward experiences she has witnessed while working as a server. She said that while she often sees bad first dates, nothing makes her job better than seeing a couple she thinks will stay together.

In the video, she talks about a couple she initially thought had already been friends before becoming romantically involved. She said they seemed to get along well from the beginning, so she asked how long they had known each other.

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It turned out they had met on a dating app, and this was the first time they had seen each other in person.

The server was surprised to learn the date was their first time meeting. From her perspective, the conversation appeared to be going smoothly, and she quickly became invested in how the date would turn out.

She even joked that she better be invited to their wedding and spent part of her shift chatting with the couple.

The video received 26,600 likes and 82 comments at the time of writing. Many commenters reacted to the server’s story as well as her personality and other TikTok videos.

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TikTok users are familiar with Gemma’s server rants

Gemma is known for posting rants about her experiences as a server, and some commenters joked that they were surprised to see her sharing a positive story.

“Positive rant? This is new and kinda makes me sick,” one person wrote.

Other viewers commented, “My show is on!” and “Here’s the best part,” referencing the nightly rants Gemma posts after her shifts.

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Some commenters also shared stories from their own relationships that reminded them of the couple’s first date.

“THATS HOW MY RELATIONSHIP STARTED we got married this year except we met on hinged,” one person wrote.

Someone else added, “Uh I love them! Then I recap with bestie on my break.”

Not everyone was a fan of Gemma’s video. Some commenters criticized the way she tells her stories, including her tendency to yell, while another questioned how she could criticize someone for talking too much when she was doing the same thing in the video.

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The comments showed a range of reactions to Gemma’s story, but she remained focused on the couple and her belief that their first date had gone well.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the couple’s date, which are based on @gemma.moro’s account of the interaction.