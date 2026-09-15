Cafe Workers Share Encounter With Rude Customer on TikTok

Two women who work at a coffee shop shared an encounter with a difficult customer that happened less than 10 minutes into their shifts. Posted to the TikTok account @swayyymoon, the women shared details about the interaction, which received 42,100 likes and 1,028 comments from users discussing their own experiences in customer service.

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@swayyymoon Not even editing this bc I’m too tired so here’s an 8 minutes rant ?barista coffeeshop awesome ♬ original sound - swayyymoon

The video starts with the women explaining that they encountered the customer less than 10 minutes after they clocked in. She came up to place her order but was speaking quietly. One of the employees asked her to repeat what she said because she couldn't hear her. The customer was mumbling, and the shop was loud.

The customer responded, “I will not repeat myself.”

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The employee then asked for a name for the order, and the customer responded, “Pick one.”

The woman thought she had misheard her and asked for her name again. The customer told her to pick any name she wanted. The women were caught off guard by the exchange, but the interaction continued from there.

The customer then went to the counter where one of their co-workers was making drinks. She asked if that employee could help her, saying the woman had only charged her for the drink and not the toast she ordered. She then went on to call the woman “effing stupid.”

The barista who originally dealt with the customer became so upset that she was shaking. The other woman then stepped in and told the customer that she wasn't welcome back because of the way she had treated their co-worker.

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The customer acknowledged that she had called the employee stupid before responding with another remark.

The customer continued the exchange with another insult

The customer leaned over the counter and said, “If you don’t want to be called effing stupid, then don’t be effing stupid.”

The women working behind the counter told her to leave. Another customer in the coffee shop also appeared to support the employees, saying, “Whatever she said, she deserved it.”

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Other TikTok users shared their own experiences working in customer service. One user wrote, “I got cussed out today. My manager gave the customer a $100 gift card,” while another added, “Being rude to service workers will always be an ick for me.”

The comments also became a place for other customer service workers to share stories about difficult interactions with customers. By the end of the video, the women were laughing about the encounter.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by @swayyymoon, which are based on the women’s account of their interaction with the customer.