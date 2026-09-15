‘Mind You, This Is Someone’s Dream Girl’: Man Called It the Worst Date of His Life, TikTok Says It’s ‘Mild’ Compared to What Women Deal With

A TikTok user @Attaserg shared a clip narrating his experience of a “really bad date” with a woman. He not only wrapped up the date quickly but also ended up blocking her on Snapchat afterward.

Featured Video

The man started the video by saying that women often share clips on TikTok complaining about bad dates that they have been on. He said he wanted to share his own experience with a bad date, in contrast to the videos women typically post. He revealed that he met a girl on Bumble, which he called his first mistake.

“She was pretty, so we just made plans to go bowling,” he said. He added, “We didn’t talk too much,” and called it his second mistake. “So then when I go and pick her up, she gets in my car and immediately goes from an eight to a six.”

Advertisement

The TikTok user continued, “So after the catfish got in my car, we started driving towards the bowling alley. And we got to simple talk.” On asking her about being in school, she replied, “nah! I don’t believe in school. Like it's f-cking Hogwarts.”

The TikTok user then said he asked her about work, and she replied, “Nah! I had a job, but I don’t really feel like working right now.” He then asked her, “Do you have anything in mind that you wanna do?” The girl replied that she thought about becoming a tattoo artist. When the man pressed her on considering this job, the girl instantly replied, “Nah! It sounds kinda hard, so I dont think I’m gonna do it.”

Later, the TikTok user continued by saying that they went to the bowling alley and while they were putting their shoes on, they came across some teenagers being loud. He said, “She proceeds to say f------ f----. And I just remember sitting there, just shocked for a moment.”

After one game, the man decided to take her home. “But on the way to her house, there was an In-N-Out,” he said. He was hungry, so he stopped there and asked her if she wanted anything. After she replied yes, the TikTok user said they went to the drive-through.

Advertisement

He added, “I’m playing music, vibing, and she’s like, ‘Hey, do you mind if I put a song on?’ And I’m like, yeah, of course. So I give her my phone. She then proceeds to play some hardcore metal with a pentagram on the cover of it.”

After eating in the small parking lot, the girl told the TikTok user that she needed to use the bathroom. “I’m like, look, I'm about to drive you home. If you can't hold it till then, I can either take you to In-N-Out right here, or I can take you to a gas station, and you can use the bathroom there,” he said.

Later, the man says that she just looked at him and stepped out of the car to walk 20 feet away to go behind. He continued, saying she went "to pop a f------ squat." He reveals that he was in shock after this episode. At that moment, the man revealed that he wanted to throw her purse out of the car and leave, but she had already returned to the car by the time he considered it. After taking her home, the girl told the man that she had a good time and that they should do it again.

“I’m like, yeah! You know I’ll text you. I ain't f-cking texting you,” he said. Later, the man revealed that he got a text from her on snapchat with a picture of his glasses that he gave her to hold when they were bowling. The girl texted, “Now you have to see me again.” He told her to keep them and blocked her.



Advertisement

This video has garnered around 2.1 million views on TikTok. One commenter joked, “Mind you, this is someone’s dream girl.” Another wrote, “She sounds pretty cool to me.” A third commenter wrote, “Unpleasant date but NOTHING compared to a bad date for a woman. Like this would be a mild one for most girlies.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the TikToker's account of the date. All information is taken from the TikToker's personal account.