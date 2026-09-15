Irish Woman Shocked by American Walmart on First Visit

An Irish woman who goes by @theirishgem on TikTok was visiting the United States when she went to a Walmart. She knew before she went in that she was going to spend a lot of money. She was surprised by the products available at Walmart that she doesn't typically see in England and Ireland, particularly the store's selection of sweets. She documented her trip through the store, with the video receiving 16,100 likes and 335 comments.

Featured Video

She starts the video outside of Walmart, telling her viewers that she will probably spend a lot of money there. She was most excited to see the megastore's large selection of candy. She had two friends with her who were just as excited to visit Walmart.

She walks in and is instantly blown away by what she sees. First, pain-relief medication was sold in large quantities at Walmart. She said that in England and Ireland, she can only buy packs of 16 pills, with a limit of two packs per purchase. She grabbed several bottles to take home with her.

Advertisement

Next, they explored the rest of Walmart's stock. From the premade food section to the various endcaps with options such as apple pie Oreos, the group of friends walked up and down the aisles. She even held up a box of Lucky Charms and joked that it was “the food of her people.”

The Irish TikToker is surprised by Walmart’s selection of American products

Finally, she reached the destination she had been waiting for: the candy aisle. She was thrilled to see the selection and asked her friends what she should get. She went with the popular Nerds Gummy Clusters.

While down the aisle, her friend said she was going to teach her how to make s’mores. She was excited to try the American treat but had one request: Could they grab Cadbury chocolate instead of Hershey’s?

Advertisement

The video did not show what she ultimately bought, but she appeared interested in several things she found at the store.

Her comment section included people discussing their own experiences at Walmart, while others recommended where she should travel next in the United States. Some suggested she visit the South and try traditional meals there, while others wanted her to check out other American stores, such as Buc-ee’s. Her fellow Brits also hoped she would report back about the Hershey’s chocolate, with some expecting her to dislike it.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video, which are based on @theirishgem’s account of her experience at Walmart.