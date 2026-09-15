‘You Don’t Look Like What I Was Expecting’: Man Says Realtor Turned Him Away From Dallas Home After Seeing Him in Driveway

A 6-foot-7 Black man named Darius recently shared an experience with a real estate agent who he accused of refusing to show him a house. In his post on r/BoyDinnerDiaries, Darius sought help finding a real estate agent who he believed would treat him fairly.

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Darius said he had been in Dallas for a few years. Although he lived in the McKinney area outside Dallas, he had recently been looking at properties in Dallas.

Darius wrote, “A few weeks ago, I started the process of looking. I found me a nice a-s home in the Highland Park area, and before I started looking for a realtor, I wanted to get an idea of what I was looking for and ensure I got a pre-approval first, so that’s what I did.” Darius added, “I finally got the pre-approval this last Thursday, and by Friday I had found a realtor who a lot of people in the area claimed to be ‘one of the best around.’”



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He claimed he reached out to that realtor first and sent over his pre-approval. They chatted back and forth and finally narrowed down 3 options to look at on a Sunday. “After all of that was handled, we locked in a 6 pm start time, and she even texted me all the addresses and a final heads-up before that even took place, so I figured everything was all good and ready to go.”

Darius said he arrived at the first house 15 minutes early, as he wanted to take a little stroll around and see things for himself and get a feel for the area first. He questioned, “That shouldn’t have been a problem, right?” Later in the post, Darius described himself as a ‘6’7 tall black man.’ He said that already made him stand out.

He wrote, “I was wearing my gym clothes still because I lost track of the day and didn’t have time to change. I guess that was too much for this woman cause the second she pulled up to the driveway, she looked at me like I was lost or like she just saw a m----f------ ghost or something.”

“She was not alone either. There was a man actually driving the car, and she was in the passenger seat,” he wrote. Darius also wrote, “I get an agent not wanting to show up to an empty house at 6 pm by herself; that part is not wild to me. What was wild is she had my name, my number, and my pre-approval for days and still rolled up like I was some random dude in the driveway.”

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“She gets out of the car, looks at the house, looks at me, then looks back at him and says the most unhinged sh-t, ‘Ummm…I think you have the wrong address. This showing is for a buyer I already have on the books,’ he wrote. This is when Darius claimed that he lost his cool.

In his post, he wrote, “I said: Ma’am, you texted me this address this morning. I am Darius. We have the 6 o’clock. And she goes: This neighborhood is particular about people waiting outside empty houses...I dead a-s pulled the thread up in her face and showed her that our names, that specific address, and the 6 pm time were all on it.”

Darius, in his post, then informed that her husband spoke from the car door and told him that his wife usually doesn't meet people she hasn’t met in person at vacant houses and that they did not know who was going to be there. “I told both of them I was not about to stand in a driveway and audition for a house I already qualified to walk to, so I hopped my a-s back in my car and left,” he wrote.

Darius then shared a text message the realtor sent him at 9:40 p.m. that night. “Darius, I am so sorry about earlier. I had you mixed up. You don’t look like what I was expecting, and I think I let that get in the way. I understand if you want someone else.” He wrote that he hasn’t replied yet.

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Darius ended his post by asking, “Idk what the h--- is wrong with people, but I have a feeling it’s cause I look different than the usual buyer they see in that zip code. But still, ridiculous. Anyway, does anyone know a realtor that ISN’T a racist lil shit?”



One commenter wrote, “Bro, it's either a black man or a Roman general. Report her to her broker. She will be in serious trouble for discrimination.” Another commenter wrote, “Do they really get in trouble? And what's the penalty? I would love for her to face consequences, but I've been a POC all my life in the US and never once witnessed anything coming back to ‘the good old boys.’”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account as shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries. The identities of the poster and the individuals described have not been confirmed.