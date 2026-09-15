Influencer Says Women Aren’t Gold Diggers, But Are Naturally Expensive—Thinks Men Are Shopping in ‘The Wrong Aisle’

An influencer's comments on gold diggers have sparked buzz online. The video has amassed 1.7 million views as of publication. Content Creator @ddp8792 claimed there’s no such thing as a gold digger and mentioned that women were “naturally expensive.”

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He urged those looking to date to pick a partner they could afford- one in their “price range” and be content with it. The man also mentioned that maintaining hair, nails, and buying skin care doesn’t come cheap—it is an expensive feat.

The content creator also contrasted a woman's natural appearance with the cost behind it, noting that an 'effortless' aesthetic might still cost $200. Whether achieved through makeup, clothes, or a hair appointment, she's still putting in effort to appear that way.

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To explain his perspective better, he used the analogy of a customized car with leather seats and an expensive sunroof. When one walks into a car showroom, they don’t complain about the price of a luxury car.

If it's affordable and within budget, the customer completes the purchase. If not, they move on to a more budget-friendly car and model. Likewise, the man explained going out with women who have a niche lifestyle.

With that in mind, he said, “If she’s out of your budget, that’s not her being a gold digger; That’s you shopping in the wrong aisle.” Lastly, he reminded viewers to date within their means since it’s also what he follows.

Influencer Says Women Aren’t Gold Diggers and TikTok Agrees

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The video was liked by 1.7 million people and received over 32,000 comments. The majority of them commended him for his remarks and claimed they didn’t really look at things that way—and appreciated his perspective.

Some users claimed to be ‘low maintenance’ chimed in, saying, “Us low maintenance girls have hobbies and book obsessions, not cheap.” Others jokingly mentioned, “The ones complaining about gold diggers have no gold.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @ddp8792

A user specifically highlighted the content creator’s statement about the minimalist look. They explained, “The low-maintenance one is actually more expensive. I’m pretty effortless, but my eyeglasses are $500 alone. It's called quiet luxury…”

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Similarly, the comments were filled with jokes, memes, and GIFs relating to remarks about women primarily dating for wealth. The video continues to make the rounds on TikTok and has sparked traction on various social media accounts.