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‘I Thought Fast Food Was Supposed to Be Like 8 Bucks’: A Man Compared His $16 Wendy’s Meal to What He Could Have Spent at Chili’s

5:15 AM CDT on September 15, 2026

A Wendy’s customer’s hilarious rant about a nearly $16 meal resurfaces.

A Wendy’s customer’s hilarious rant about a nearly $16 meal resurfaces.

|Images via TikTok/@mike.cerroni

A TikTok video of a man's deadpan rant about paying nearly $16 for a Wendy's meal has resurfaced, drawing 2.2 million likes and renewed debate about fast-food prices. The video by @mike.cerroni shows him complaining about the cost of a Dave’s Triple meal while sitting in his car.

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The clip was filmed outside a Wendy's in East Los Angeles and originally posted on December 20, 2024. Its text overlay reads, “fast food curing cancer these days?” as Cerroni asks Wendy’s why his meal cost him almost $16.

“Is Wendy gonna come out here and suck it, put it on her chin for almost $20?” he asked. He then asks a series of increasingly outrageous questions about the meal, like whether Wendy will “throw ass” while he eats and whether she “spit on the fries” to make him feel like he got his money's worth.

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Cerroni's rant then turned to the broader cost of eating out. “I thought a [expletive] meal deal was supposed to be [affordable],” he says. “I thought fast food was supposed to be like 8 bucks,” which is why he soon compared the price of his Wendy’s meal with what he could have purchased at Chili’s or Hooters. He said he could have spent the same amount on a sit-down meal instead of "eating [in his] car alone.

He concluded that the experience was “pretty sad.”

One commenter laughed, "The round up to $20"; another said, "No play action has me weak." A third asked, "Who says 1572 dollars?" referencing the way he mentions the price.

Others commented on the larger issue of fast-food prices, like one who wrote, "some restaurants got full MEALS the same price as a fast food burger combo." Another said, "Wendy's prices have GOTTEN INSANE." Several commenters compared their own experiences with Wendy's, McDonald's, Five Guys, and other fast-food chains.

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Some said they could get cheaper meal deals, while others said that fast food as a whole has become expensive.

TikTok users discuss this man's Wendy's woes.

Some people brought international comparisons to the conversation. Commenters from Canada said that prices are even higher for comparable meals in their country.

Still, the most memorable part of the video, according to commenters, was Cerroni’s delivery. As one viewer put it, “Bro crashing out so calmly.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific details described in this video, including the exact meal price or location. The details above reflect the account shared by @mike.cerroni on TikTok.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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