DoorDash Customer Says His Food Was Stolen by Two Dashers in One Hour — App Denied His Refund and Gave Him $6 Back on a $30 Order

A TikTok user, @mariotothetop, shared a video complaining that his DoorDash food order was not delivered twice. His rant also includes his claim that the app denied his refund request and made him wait for hours.

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The video begins with Mario saying that he would post this clip every single day until DoorDash sees it. “I am pissed off right now. DoorDash got me f-cked up!” he said. Explaining what happened, he said, “I ordered my food 2 hours ago.” He also revealed that he tipped and paid for express delivery.



He asked, “Why does my Dasher get to the store to pick up my food and then, all of a sudden after he is in the line waiting for my food, he cancels my order.” Mario then told viewers that after his Dasher canceled the order, his app showed that it was finding him a new Dasher.



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After he got a new Dasher, she went to the restaurant to pick up his order. Mario then continued, “A couple of moments later, she texts me, ‘Hey, the restaurant is saying that the previous Dasher picked up your order already.’” So the TikTok user concluded that the previous Dasher had taken his food, canceled the order and left the new Dasher to pick it up.

Mario was asked to place the order again, and only then would the new Dasher get the food to deliver. So the TikTok user contacted DoorDash only to get the money credited back to his account, and he was asked to place the order again.

Mario said, “I go and place my order again. My Dasher gets to the restaurant, picks up my food, gets all the way to my apartment. But she goes to the opposite end of the building.” He continued, “I am outside already, so I am telling her, ‘Hey, pull out and make a left, I am on this side of the building.’ So she pulls out, and instead of making a left, she makes a right and then takes another left and ends up all the way down the street.”

As a result, the Dasher was now about five minutes away from his apartment. After several text exchanges, Mario said the Dasher canceled the order. The TikTok user then said he received an ‘Order complete’ notification on his app.

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After he contacted DoorDash to explain that the Dasher told him she would cancel the order but had marked the order complete, the app only refunded him $6. “My sh-t was almost $30,” he said. In response, DoorDash told Mario, “There is nothing we could do about this. We’re gonna have to escalate this to our review team.”

Mario then said, “I got an email 20 minutes later telling me, ‘Hey, we have completed our review, and unfortunately we are going to deny your refund request. So y’ll let these DoorDashers steal my food 2 different times within 1 hour time span and don’t give me my f-cking money back?” He concluded in frustration, “B-tch, what the f-ck is wrong with ya?”



One user in the comments section wrote, “This is proof tipping doesn't matter.” Another wrote, “i swear DoorDash and ubers [sic] eats needs a class action lawsuit.” A third user wrote, “Never pay express; it’s never express.”



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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identities of the Dashers involved or the outcome of Mario's refund dispute. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @mariotothetop.