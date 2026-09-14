‘I Said Yes to ALL of These SO Fast’: A TikToker Said the Best Dates Are Simple, Creative, and Planned by Women

TikTokers are singing the praises of dates planned by women after an influencer shared some of her ideas on the social media platform. The video generated immense traction with 3.9 million views as of publication.

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@savannafaithstone shared some of her ideal date ideas as a woman and had her followers on TikTok praise her—and ask for more ideas. Some of these included walking to the coffee shop, grabbing their favorite drink and walking back together while sipping on it.

Another idea involved dressing up to tour a $20 million home at an open house, pretending to be potential buyers. She also suggested a date at a Mexican restaurant but with a slightly different food agenda.

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Instead of a full meal, she suggested ordering only drinks, chips, and salsa. She urged TikTokers to consider doing a deep clean of the entire home and then chilling out with some takeout and a movie as a reward for all the hard work.

Her final suggestions included going to a pottery class, getting dressed up for appetizers and drinks instead of a full dinner, and having brunch outside on a warm day. Her last idea was to take a nap after a four hour visit to the beach.

Dates Planned by Women Impressed TikTokers…

The video drew nearly 5,000 comments and almost 800,000 likes on TikTok. Many loved the ideas and claimed they would totally be down for dates like these and more.

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The post received nearly 5,000 comments and was liked by almost 800,000 people on TikTok. Speaking of which, a user mentioned, “I said yes to ALL of these SO fast.” Another said, “I want all (of) this right now.”

They were also grateful to the content creator for sharing these creative date ideas with them and even added memes to express their happiness. Some users added their own ideas to the list.

Image Credit: TikTok | @savannafaithstone

One such person commented on the visit to the coffee shop idea, saying, “Can we stop by the bookstore on our coffee walk?”Another added, “Maybe a garden store? We could sit and sip the coffee and plan our perfect cottage garden.”

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On that note, a user mentioned merely munching on some bread together while at the garden. Many others flooded the comments with similar remarks and sentiments, and had several ideas like the woman for dates.