Al Pacino Became a Father Again at 83 — Three Years Later the Internet Is Still Debating Whether That Was the Right Call

Al Pacino surprised fans when the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was announced in 2023. The 83-year-old star became a father for the fourth time. While the birth drew attention, the age gap between Pacino and his son also sparked discussion online.

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A Reddit post headlined “Morality of an 82-year-old age gap between you and your son,” published on September 10 on the r/MoralityScaling subreddit, sparked a renewed discussion. One commenter wrote, “I mean I hope the kid likes his stepdad because his actual dad probably doesn't have much time left. I guess mortality is based on what he does with his time.”



Another commenter argued, “She'll (and kid) inherit millions and the kid will have the prestige of being known as Pachinos [sic] son. There are worse scenarios in the world than this with regard to having kids. No childhood is perfect. This has both pros and cons, it's not a case of there being zero value for the kid here.”

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Several X users also weighed in. One user joked, “The amazing fact is that Al Pacino is never married [sic] any women and all his children are born from out of wedlock [sic] and he has 3 more adult children from different mothers. Real God father guy.”

An Instagram user shared the news and joked, “Nice, she has to feed both of them blended food at the same time.” Another wrote, “How selfish. Those of us who grew up without a father know this. He will be dead or incapacitated before that child graduates from elementary school.”



The amazing fact is that Al Pacino is never married any women and all his children are born from out of wedlock and he has 3 more adult children from different mothers. Real God father guy.??? — Kumar?? (@ShivVeekay) September 9, 2026

Al Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has 25-year-old twins named Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah named their son Roman.

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According to The Statesman, Alfallah has worked in the entertainment industry, including as a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort and as an executive producer on the 2018 TV short Brosa Nostra. Additionally, she has been listed as a staff member for Lynda Obst Productions, a production company associated with films such as “Interstellar” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, announced the birth of his son on June 15, 2023.

This article is based on a Reddit post shared in r/MoralityScaling and social media reactions. Biographical details about Al Pacino and the birth announcement are sourced to his publicist and published reports. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the social media comments cited or the details about Noor Alfallah beyond what was reported by The Statesman.

