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Man Not ‘Influenced by Social Media’ Said He Would Pay, Share Food, and Ask for a Second Date Honestly — Half of TikTok Called It the Bare Minimum

By Reni

2:16 PM CDT on September 14, 2026

A man not influenced by social media gave TikTokers a lesson on First Dates.

A man not influenced by social media gave TikTokers a lesson on First Dates.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @khakibrwn

A man not influenced by social media standards of dating gave his followers on TikTok a lesson on first dates. His advice on how to navigate such a scenario received 16.9 million views as of publication. 

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@khakibrwn revealed how he would handle a first date as a man who hasn’t been influenced by social media’s influence and stereotypes on the matter. He acted out a series of first date scenarios, demonstrating how he would respond to various questions and situations. 

When it came to paying the bill, the creator said that since he had asked her out, it was his responsibility. When being asked if they could order drinks, he claimed he wouldn’t hesitate to make a good time a “better” time.

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The next scenario he presented viewers with was sharing food—something he absolutely wouldn’t have a problem doing. Next, he enacted his response when asked to express his opinion on a rather controversial topic: Marvel, DC, or both?

If his date told him she was into both the fictional universes and loved videogames, he would simply respect it instead of arguing or defending his personal views on it. He said he would respond with the same openness if his date shared interests or topics she had looked into. 

What meal would truly be complete without dessert? That’s exactly what the TikToker emphasized when he highlighted a situation involving them ordering dessert. He insinuated not minding if the date requested dessert. 

The Man Not Influenced Social Media Certainly Influenced Many With His First Date Tips …

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At the end of dinner date come the real questions: did both have a good enough time to make plans post the date, and will there be a second date. If they mutually agreed to have had a good time, they’d make plans with each other. 

The man pointed out that if that was the case, he would respect the date’s curfew or time to return home. Finally, he said that if the date went well, he would communicate honestly and ask whether she would want to meet again. 

Image Credit: TikTok | @khakibrwn

Many claimed what the TikToker enacted or adviced was the “bare minimum” of expectations on a first date. 

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Users on TikTok also commended the man for influencing them despite him not being influenced by the internet. A user even mentioned, “People have forgotten the point of dating; to actually find someone who they enjoy being around.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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