Man Revokes Friend’s Access to Private Apartment Patio

A Reddit user revoked his friend's access to the private patio at his apartment building after realizing the friend had been repeatedly using the space to take dates. The user, who goes by Critical-Salary-4669 on Reddit, posted about the situation to r/AITAPod and asked whether he was wrong for revoking the access without giving his friend another warning.

Featured Video

The situation started when the user's friend asked if he could bring a woman to the rooftop patio because his own apartment building was under construction. The user agreed and gave his friend guest access to the building.

Over time, however, the friend began using the patio for more than the occasional visit.

Advertisement

The user said he eventually discovered through the building's app that his friend had used the guest access several more times. He later learned that the friend had been bringing different women to the rooftop patio as part of his dating life.

“I later realized through the building app that he’d used my guest access several more times. When I asked him about it he laughed and admitted he’d been bringing dates there because the rooftop had become his ‘secret weapon,’” the user wrote. “And based on what he told me he never corrected them when they assumed he lived in the building, which I thought was pretty weird.”

The user said he became uncomfortable with his friend's continued use of the patio and wanted him to stop.

Eventually, he revoked his friend's access to the patio. The friend later tried to bring another woman there on a date, only to discover that his access had been removed.

Advertisement

Reddit Had A Lot to Say About The Behavior of His Friend

According to the Reddit post, the friend was upset after being denied entry and contacted the user about what had happened.

“Apparently he had planned the whole date around the rooftop and suddenly had nowhere to take her, so they basically stood outside figuring out what to do next,” the user wrote. “Now he’s pissed because he says even if I wanted to revoke access, I should’ve warned him so he could make other plans. I think after being told to stop using someone else’s building for dates, you probably shouldn’t assume the code is still yours to use.”

The post received 3,400 upvotes and 246 comments, with commenters largely discussing whether the user had an obligation to give his friend another warning.

Advertisement

“Yep. Friend disrespected his boundary, then laughed in his face when told to stop. Simply taking back access required no further notification. In fact, having the friend be embarrassed on one random date was the perfect (and reasonable severity) way to let his friend know that OP is no pushover, and not to abuse his generosity in the future,” one user wrote.

Another commenter criticized the friend for using the rooftop while allegedly allowing his dates to believe he lived in the building.

“NTA. Your friend is shady and using your rooftop to lie to dates. He's a douche,” the commenter wrote.

Other Reddit users pointed out that the original poster had already told his friend that he was uncomfortable with the arrangement.

Advertisement

“A normal person would understand that you saying you weren't comfortable with him using it anymore was a warning,” one commenter wrote.

The discussion largely focused on whether the friend's previous access to the rooftop should have been treated as an ongoing arrangement or as a privilege that could be revoked by the apartment resident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which are based solely on Critical-Salary-4669's account of the situation.